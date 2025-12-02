Premier Tuning Group introducing the AMG GT / SLS 7DCL750 Rebuild/Re-Seal and 7DCL750 Billet Brace System.

PTG 7DCL750 AMG GT / SLS Billet Transmission Brace System

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Tuning Group Introduces Innovative Services and Products for High-Performance Mercedes AMG Vehicles.Premier Tuning Group ( PTG ) is proud to announce the launch of their latest services and products for the Mercedes AMG GT/GTS/GTC/GTR. The company, known for their expertise in tuning and enhancing Mercedes AMG, has introduced the 7DCL750 Rebuild/Re-Seal/Enhance Service and PTG 7DCL750 AMG GT / SLS Billet Transmission Brace System. These new offerings are designed to provide superior performance and durability for the transmission of the Mercedes AMG GT/GTS/GTR/GTC.The 7DCL750 Rebuild/Re-Seal/Enhance Service is a comprehensive solution for rebuilding and enhancing the 7DCL750 transmission found in various high-performance vehicles. This service includes a complete rebuild of the transmission, along with re-sealing and enhancing it with upgraded components. The result is a stronger and more efficient transmission that can handle the demands of high-performance driving.In addition to the rebuild service, PTG has also introduced the PTG 7DCL750 AMG GT / SLS Billet Transmission Brace System. This innovative product is designed to reinforce the transmission housing of the C190 AMG GT and SLS models, providing added strength and stability. The brace system is made from high-quality billet aluminum and is designed to work seamlessly with the Dodson Motorsport C190 AMG GT Clutch Pack, providing a complete solution for high-performance vehicles."We are excited to introduce these new services and products to our customers," said Steven Atneyel, CEO of Premier Tuning Group. "At PTG, we are constantly striving to provide the best solutions for high-performance vehicles, and these new offerings are a testament to our commitment to excellence."PTG's 7DCL750 Rebuild/Re-Seal/Enhance Service and PTG 7DCL750 AMG GT / SLS Billet Transmission Brace System are now available for purchase. With these new offerings, PTG continues to solidify its position as a leader in the high-performance tuning industry. For more information, please visit the company's website or contact their customer service team.

