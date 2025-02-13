The Latest Construction Innovations and Industry Insights - February 13, 2025

Construction Links Network

Peer-to-peer digital content sharing for construction and building professionals

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its establishment in 2003, Construction Links Network has emerged as a premier news and information hub in the construction sector. With a commitment to enhancing the digital presence and search engine visibility of its members, Construction Links Network has become an indispensable resource for a wide array of professionals. This includes construction managers, contractors, developers, building and property managers, architects, designers, engineers, and government officials.As a dynamic hub for digital content dissemination, Construction Links Network offers its members diverse engagement opportunities through news releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, whitepapers, and videos.This week's featured video by PCL Construction highlights the successful dismantling of the Old Eastern Avenue Bridge along Toronto’s Lower Don Trail. This critical milestone is part of Waterfront Toronto’s Broadview Eastern Flood Protection project, designed to mitigate flood risks in the eastern waterfront area. The aging, 90-year-old steel bridge posed a significant hazard, with concerns that rising floodwaters could dislodge it, potentially causing severe damage downstream. By removing the decommissioned structure, PCL and its expert partners are paving the way for a new flood protection landform, ensuring the safety and resilience of future developments, including the East Harbour Transit Hub and surrounding community.Featured content published this week includes a range of topical subjects:• Planera Offers Free Construction Scheduling Software to Universities• ABC: Construction Hiring Historically Slow in December• Ontario’s Housing Goals Stalled: What Political Leaders Are Proposing• Sisters in the Brotherhood Expands Efforts to Support Women in Construction• Mike Holmes Cuts Ties with AGM Renovations Amid Electrical Safety Concerns• Self-Paced Accredited Trade School• Dismantling of the Old Eastern Avenue Bridge• Podcast: Building the Future with AI & Robotics• How accurate is PIX4Dcatch’s new Volume Computation tool?• Custom Safety Solutions for Cold Storage – See How We Deliver Results• Choosing the Best Power Solution for Your Work Vehicle• Choosing Energy-Efficient Materials Moderate Temperatures and Lessen Utilities Consumption• National Institute of Building Sciences Takes on Workforce Challenges with Elevate 2025• David LeMay Takes the Helm at McAsphalt Industries• Assembly Corp. and Lindbäcks Partner to Bring Advanced Factory-Built Housing to Canada• Canada’s Building Permits Surge in December, Led by Residential Growth• IAPMO R&T First in World to Receive NOM-012-CONAGUA-2021 AccreditationStay informed by subscribing to the Round Up News Magazine, a weekly digest reaching over 7,300 industry professionals. Connect with Construction Links Network to thrive in the ever-evolving construction, building, and design sectors.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.