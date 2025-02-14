AMG’s HBCU GO 2025 Basketball Season Continues on Sat., Feb. 15 with Shaw University vs. Johnson C. Smith CIAA Matchup

With rivalry energy, playoff positioning, and bragging rights on the line, this game promises big plays, high stakes, and nonstop action. HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Presented by Tampax, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr.

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Saturday, February 15, Allen Media Group’s (AMG) HBCU GO, a free-streaming digital platform and the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), continues its 2025 HBCU GO Basketball Season with an electrifying CIAA showdown as Shaw University takes on Johnson C. Smith in a battle of fierce competition and conference dominance!

The Bears (Shaw) are ready to claw their way to victory, but the Golden Bulls (JCSU) won’t back down, bringing speed, power, and intensity to the court. With rivalry energy, playoff positioning, and bragging rights on the line, this game promises big plays, high stakes, and nonstop action. Don’t miss a second of the excitement—Charlie Neal, Lawrencia Moten, Todd Bozeman, and the HBCU GO Sports crew will have fans covered with expert analysis and in-depth coverage of this must-watch matchup.

The action tips off with the Women’s Game at 1 PM ET, followed by the Men’s Game, both streaming live on HBCU GO. Veteran sports analyst Charlie Neal will provide play-by-play commentary, bringing fans courtside to one of the most heated matchups in CIAA basketball. The excitement doesn’t stop there—the HBCU GO Sports Crossover Show Presented by Tampax, hosted by Jasmine McKoy and Tolly Carr, will premiere following the Women’s game. The show provides the HBCU community with an in-depth weekly look at the HBCU sports scene and culture, including player profiles, game highlights, exclusive interviews, and more.

As February continues, this matchup highlights the legacy of excellence in HBCU athletics and the rich history of CIAA, SWAC and SIAC conference basketball. These programs and others have shaped future pros and continue to build on the tradition of Black college sports. HBCU GO is proud to celebrate Black History Month by showcasing the best of HBCU culture and sports all month long.

Women’s Game:

Shaw University enters this contest with a rich history of success, boasting 10 CIAA championships, though their last title came in 2014. Led by veteran coach Jacques Curtis, the Bears are currently 4th in the Southern Division, and they dominated their last meeting against Johnson C. Smith, winning by 23 points. Shaw’s defensive powerhouse is 6'3" junior Mahogany Collins, who has an incredible 95 blocks this season. Johnson C. Smith, ranked 5th in the division, is adapting under the leadership of first-year head coach Tashia Murphy. They will look to sophomore scoring leader Betsey Burnett, who averages 14 points per game, to help counter Shaw’s defensive intensity and turn the tide in this rematch.

Men’s Game:

On the men’s side, Shaw (ranked 3rd) and Johnson C. Smith (ranked 5th) are battling for crucial positioning in the race toward the CIAA tournament. Their last meeting was an instant classic, with Shaw edging out an 87-86 overtime victory. Shaw’s offense is fueled by Trent McIntyre and Dreveon Scott, while Johnson C. Smith looks to strike back at home, led by Ashton Sherrell and Javon Anderson. The Golden Bulls have won 2 of their last 3 games at Brayboy Arena, giving them the home-court edge.

With CIAA tournament positioning at stake, both games are expected to be high-energy battles, making this a must-watch matchup on HBCU GO!

The 2025 HBCU GO basketball season features live broadcasts every Saturday at 12 PM ET, streaming on HBCU GO and airing via broadcast syndication in major television markets, such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, San Francisco, Seattle, Memphis, Detroit, Sacramento, Miami, Tampa, and Pittsburgh, and nationally on TheGrio Television Network. Select games will also air across various digital platforms including HBCU GO’s mobile app and FAST channel that is available on AMG’s free-streaming platforms, theGrio Gold and Local Now. Games will re-air Sundays at 12 Noon ET, ensuring fans never miss a moment of the action.

HBCU GO continues to set the standard for celebrating the rich culture and competition of HBCU sports. Click HERE for the complete 2025 Basketball Schedule. For more information, visit HBCUGO.tv or follow the streaming network on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Find out where to watch and download the FREE app at HBCUGO.tv/how to watch.

ABOUT HBCU GO

HBCU GO is a cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider that embraces and represents the voice of Black Excellence every day of the year through an all-new platform that captures the rich history, diversity, perspectives, and cultural experiences at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). HBCU GO also provides a platform for emerging creatives in media production, branding, and broadcasting. We offer our viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, comedy, and edutainment programming produced by African American leading producers, directors, and students from select HBCUs.

Launched in 2012, the free-streaming service ‍HBCU GO was purchased by Byron Allen in 2021 and is part of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG). AMG is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC. AMG owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and twelve 24-hour HD television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, HBCU GO, and PATTRN. AMG also owns the streaming platforms HBCU GO, THE GRIO STREAMING APP, SPORTS.TV, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW -- the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. For more information, visit www.allenmedia.tv

