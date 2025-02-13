Study Shows Orgasmic Meditation (OM) May Reduce PTSD Symptoms

New Research Suggests OM as a Safe and Effective Trauma Treatment

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A newly published study by the Institute of OM Foundation suggests that Orgasmic Meditation (OM), a structured attention training practice, could be a safe and effective modality to reduce post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms. The Phase 1 clinical trial, which was designed to test whether OM was safe for those with PTSD, found that participants experienced a 47% reduction in PTSD scores over four weeks.

The study analyzed 23 individuals – 11 males and 12 females – clinically identified with PTSD symptoms who completed at least 12 OM sessions over four weeks. Results showed that PTSD Checklist for DSM-5 (PCL-5) scores dropped from an average of 60 to 28. Additionally, 96% of participants reported feeling safe during the practice.

Key Findings of the Study

This study suggests that OM may provide an alternative to traditional PTSD treatments, which often have limitations such as emotional blunting from medications or high dropout rates in therapy. Key findings include:

Safe and Predictable: The structured practice minimizes retraumatization risk and is a safe intervention.

Significant PTSD Symptom Reduction: Measured via the PCL-5 scale.

Emotional Benefits: OM increased emotional connectivity, reduced anxiety, and enhanced well-being.

A New Approach to Trauma Healing

The study supports the growing trend toward alternative PTSD interventions, including meditation and psychedelic-assisted therapy. Unlike many therapies, OM is self-administered, cost-effective, and does not require medical supervision, making it widely accessible. Prior research indicates OM may trigger mystical-type experiences similar to those seen in psychedelic therapy.

According to the study, “PTSD typically creates isolation, disconnection, and loneliness, [while] findings show OM increases connection and creates feelings of oneness,” making it an ideal intervention for persons with PTSD. The significant positive results in the study suggest that Orgasmic Meditation deserves further exploration as a trauma treatment.

Next Steps in Research

While promising, researchers emphasize the need for larger studies with control groups to confirm these findings. The study's success in demonstrating safety and feasibility encourages further investigation into OM’s potential role in PTSD treatment.

For more information, access the full study at Social Science Research Network.



About the Institute of OM Foundation and OM:

The Institute of OM Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to researching Orgasmic Meditation and its potential benefits for mental health, emotional well-being, and human connection. Orgasmic Meditation is a 15-minute mindfulness practice involving partnered attention training, where one partner gently strokes the clitoris of the other while both focus on sensation and emotional presence.



Legal Disclaimer:

