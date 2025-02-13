Local Eastern NC Business Broker Achieves Prestigious CBI Designation

Kimberly Ramsey, Senior Business Advisor, TBA-ENC

Congratulations to Kimberly Ramsey on Earning Her Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) Certification

Earning the CBI takes dedication to the craft of business brokerage and demonstrates a personal commitment to excellence” — Jeff Snell, IBBA Credentialing Committee Chair and former IBBA Chair

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC proudly celebrates Senior Business Advisor Kimberly Ramsey for earning the Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) designation from the International Business Brokers Association (IBBA). This prestigious certification is the gold standard in the business brokerage industry, awarded to professionals who complete rigorous coursework, pass a comprehensive competency exam, and commit to upholding the IBBA’s Professional Standards and Code of Ethics.

“Earning the CBI takes dedication to the craft of business brokerage and demonstrates a personal commitment to excellence,” stated Jeff Snell, IBBA Credentialing Committee Chair and former IBBA Chair. “The CBI is a clear indicator of knowledge and experience, and we encourage business sellers and buyers to look for the CBI designation when selecting a business broker to work with,” added Snell.

With her CBI designation, Kimberly brings enhanced expertise in guiding clients through the complexities of marketing, negotiating, and successfully closing business transactions. Her achievement strengthens Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC’s position as a leader in the industry—now holding 4 of the 23 CBIs in North Carolina.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About the International Business Brokers Association

The IBBA provides business brokers with education, conferences, professional designations and networking opportunities. As an exclusive education opportunity, it offers coursework and seminars required to obtain its prestigious Certified Business Intermediary (CBI) certification.

The IBBA also strives to create professional relationships with successful business transaction advisors to increase the value of the IBBA to its members and to be a leader in the exchange of business referrals. Membership in the IBBA includes these excellent networking opportunities, as well as a complete package of other benefits and services. Formed in 1983, the IBBA has members around the world. For more information about the IBBA, visit the website at www.ibba.org

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.