Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina Welcomes New Agent

Steve Kouroupas, Business Advisor, TBA-ENC

Steve knows what it means to be an entrepreneur and business owner.” — President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to announce that Steve Kouroupas has joined the team as a Business Advisor. Steve brings over 40 years of business experience to his role, with extensive expertise in mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, franchising, sales leadership, and business operations.

“Our firm has had firsthand experience working with Steve, as on two separate occasions over the years, we helped him successfully sell his sign businesses,” says President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury, “One in NC and a group of three in VA. Steve knows what it means to be an entrepreneur and business owner.”

Over the course of his career, Steve has worked extensively in business development, sales management, strategic growth, and business transitions. His experience includes involvement in acquisitions and divestitures, leadership of large business operations, and helping organizations navigate periods of growth and change.

In addition to his corporate experience, Steve has spent nearly a decade as a business owner in Eastern North Carolina, giving him firsthand insight into the realities of operating and growing a privately held business. His entrepreneurial background, combined with his experience in M&A and franchising, allows him to provide practical guidance to buyers, sellers, and business owners at every stage of the process.

Steve is passionate about helping business owners and organizations achieve their goals and looks forward to serving clients across Eastern North Carolina.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC can be found online at www.transworldeast.com or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.



About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

At Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC, we strive to support economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the Coast. As the world leader in the marketing and sale of businesses and franchises, Transworld Business Advisors offers professional services that successfully bring buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are business sales specialists. Transworld has over 45 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory with over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

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