Love is in the Mix -- Liquid Mind XV: In The Love is Music Celebrating Love in All Forms

The latest album in the LIQUID MIND Collection releases today. Chuck Wild, 2024, photo by Seven Vanderpool. "Gratitude" is the first single on the album, with accompanying video. The album's second single is the gentle "Soul Whispers." "Sanctuary" is the focus single for LIQUID MIND XV: In the Love.

Los Angeles-based composer Chuck Wild is dedicated to creating music with a mission. His new, heart-opening album is shared with love on Valentine's Day.

The ultimate compliment to me is that people fall asleep to my music. LIQUID MIND is functional music, assisting us to be tranquil at those times when that may not be easy.” — Chuck Wild

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valentine’s Day celebrates the power of love, so it is fitting that LA-based composer, producer, and Emmy-nominated songwriter Chuck Wild chose this day to release his 15th "studio" album representing the many forms of love. Liquid Mind XV: In The Love is available today in CD, streaming, and mp3 formats, offering seven tracks of the most calming and relaxing music on the planet, lasting almost an hour in length. The album's “love” theme complements the robust Liquid Mind discography of albums that also offer music for sleep, unity, healthcare, relaxation, meditation, pets, children and more. The album was recorded and produced in Los Angeles by Chuck Wild with co-producer Jonathan S. Marozik.“The Liquid Mind album titles have always reflected my own life’s journey and lessons learned along the way. Liquid Mind XV: In The Love is no exception and addresses the very fabric that holds a healthy society together: Love," he says. "In my experience, love can come from many places and in unexpected ways...through acts of kindness, meaningful relationships with family, family of choice and friends, being of service to others, finding peace within ourselves through meditation and prayer, self introspection and examination, and through meaningful work in our careers...the list is endless if I open myself to expressing and receiving love. With so many options, one need never be deprived of love."Also contributing to this album are designer Glen Wexler, A.J. Teshin, Jimmy Demers, Seven Whitfield, and Mike Vasilomanolakis on vocals, Bryan Baker with flute expertise, and Joe Bozzi at Bernie Grundman Mastering Studios. A relaxing and uplifting new video created by Melissa Messer with imagery by Mehosh Photography supports the album’s first single “ Gratitude .”MUSICIAN ON A MISSIONWild is on a mission to help as many people as possible through the power of music, and it seems to be resonating. Liquid Mind’s best-selling downtempo, chill out albums have consistently charted in the BILLBOARD sales charts, and have hit the #1 spot on the iTunes USA New Age Chart several times. There is no shortage of testimonial messages from fans and wellness practitioners endorsing the music for meditation, sleep, massage, and dozens of other therapeutic regimens. Each year, Wild and his team send many thousands of postcards with music QR Codes to encourage Veterans, First Responders, Health Practitioners, Government Officials and Teachers to embrace the power of Liquid Mind’s musical offerings. The artist remains open to new partnerships that can help share the music with more people in need.Wild's mission is inspired by his own life. After serving in the military, he enjoyed a varied and colorful music career first as a member of new wave band Missing Persons, then as an industry songwriter and session keyboardist for high-profile artists ranging from Frank Zappa to Michael Jackson. He has composed music for television and film including the Academy Award-winning documentary, The Panama Deception.During a stressful period in the late-'80s while he and German composer Michael Hoenig were co-scoring the Emmy-winning television series Max Headroom, Wild suffered from severe anxiety and panic attacks. In addition to the stress from long hours of work, he also lost a large number of friends, family members, and acquaintances to AIDS and cancer in a short span of time. As a form of personal therapy, he began composing slow, tranquil new age and ambient pieces, which later became the first Liquid Mind album. Inspired by his own emotions as well as classical music and ambient composers like Brian Eno, he was encouraged to share his new music with others and released the series' debut, Ambience Minimus, in 1994.The journey has been long, but fulfilling, and today he draws from classical and pop influences as varied as Beethoven and Brian Eno, Bartok and Rachmaninoff, Bach, Chopin and Fauré, Duruflé and Brahms for his music. His official biography reveals details of his fascinating exploration of music therapy. He has been featured by The BBC, The London Sunday Times, NPR, Instrumental Saturdays, and, he was honored with the President’s Award from the American Music Therapy Association.“I originally wrote the music of Liquid Mind to be of service to myself, my friends, and my family in dealing with the anxiety & stress of working long hours in our "information overload" world, and also for friends and family dealing with the stress of life-threatening illnesses like cancer & HIV. When I discovered that this music was effective in helping to relax while recovering from my own anxiety and panic attacks, I decided in 1993 to release the music to the public. The soothing and calming Liquid Mind albums seem to have an immediate "slowing down" effect on many listeners, and may also help folks of all ages (and their pets) get to sleep, and relax deeply after a tension-filled day.”Liquid Mind is designed to be played quietly, Wild says, not to attract attention to itself. It is often programmed on air during working hours, as well as very late at night for sleep. While research has indicated some music may have certain health effects like relaxation, the artist makes no health claims whatsoever for the Liquid Mindmusic.Liquid Mind XV: In The Love is distributed worldwide by A Train Entertainment, available on all major streaming platforms, and in CD and Mp3 formats, with a digital booklet. Two special radio edits ("Gratitude" and "Soulful Whispers") have been serviced to NACC College and Non-Comm radio stations through the Music Meeting Directory (MMD), going for adds on February 18th, 2025.Media and radio interview requests may be directed to Beth Hilton, The B Company, bethhilton@thebcompany.com.For more information and music, visit https://liquidmindmusic.com TRACK LIST:1. Gratitude 7:022. Soul Whispers 8:103. Sanctuary 11:094. A Willing Spirit 4:325. In The Love 9:136. Forgiveness 8:237. Coming Home 7:43Total Playing Time: 56:16LINKS:HASHTAGS: #Love #ValentinesDay #sleepmusic #sleep #relaxationmusic #stressrelief #relaxation #musicforsleep #relaxing #LiquidMind #worldpeace #innerpeace #InTheLove #LiquidMind #musictherapy #ChuckWild

"Gratitude" the first single from Liquid Mind XV: In The Love music for relaxation, sleep and love.

