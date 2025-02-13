Creatio Partners with Photon Commerce to Power AI-Driven Automation and Eliminate Manual Data Entry

Photon Commerce joins the Creatio partner ecosystem to help businesses replace outdated manual processes with AI-native, no-code automation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, partners with Photon Commerce , a financial AI platform that empowers fintech leaders to instantly process B2B payments, invoices, statements, contracts, and any other document.Photon Commerce is the industry's most accurate, detailed, and intelligent document understanding automation platform, delivering 99.5%-100% accuracy. Over 120 fintech, eCommerce, and logistics companies use this data technology to deeply understand and engage with their customers. Photon has processed over $23 billion in payments, invoices, and receipts data with its customers and partners.“Highly accurate, enterprise grade AI solutions will power the next wave of automation,” said Christopher Robinson, Director of Solutions at Photon Commerce.Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.“Businesses that fail to adopt AI-powered automation risk being left behind. This partnership with Photon Commerce allows organizations to move beyond manual data entry and embrace intelligent automation that scales with their needs—boosting efficiency, accuracy, and competitive edge," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About Photon CommercePhoton Commerce is the industry's most accurate, detailed, and intelligent document understanding automation platform, delivering 99.5%-100% accuracy. Photon enables platforms to automate the extraction of critical data from documents, including invoices, forms, contracts, statements, and other critical trade documents. Located in San Francisco Photon backed by the Nasdaq Center and Village Global, a venture firm funded by Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and other industry leaders.

