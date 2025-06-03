Creatio to Unveil 8.3 'Twin' Release at Live Executive Event, Introducing the Age of AI-Native CRM and No-Code

The 8.3 “Twin” Release launches a new era of intelligent collaboration, where humans and AI work side-by-side to deliver results faster

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, will officially unveil its groundbreaking 8.3 “Twin” Release during a live online executive event on June 25, 2025, at 10:00 AM EDT | 4:00 PM CET. The event, titled “ The Creatio 8.3 Twin Release: Powering the Age of AI ,” will mark the premiere of Creatio’s most intelligent and future-ready release to date presented exclusively by Creatio’s Executive Team.This global launch of “Twins” will introduce a new era of collaboration between humans and digital agents, where AI-native technology is embedded across CRM and powered by no-code to accelerate productivity, streamline workflows, and empower employees with intelligent automation. Participants at the online event will be the first to explore the capabilities of the 8.3 Twin Release and see how Creatio is redefining CRM and workflow automation with AI at its core. The event program will feature executive keynotes, product demonstrations, and a live Q&A session.The 8.3 release introduces a comprehensive set of capabilities built around three strategic pillars:1. Creatio.ai – AI at the CoreCreatio.ai is natively embedded across the platform, providing grounded insights and real-time automation through conversational UI and natively integrated with all Creatio objects, data and workflows. This enables AI to works seamlessly across CRM, partner apps, custom no-code apps or workflow automation without any additional effort.2. Apps + Agents – CRM That Takes ActionNew role-based digital agents for sales, marketing, and service help offload repetitive tasks, generate content, and provide on-demand assistance. These agents function as proactive co-pilots, embedded directly into CRM workflows and productivity tools users rely on daily, such as Outlook, Teams, and also on the go with mobile apps.3. AI-Assisted No-Code – Building at ScaleAI-powered assistants accelerate no-code development with smart dashboard creation, page design suggestions, and advanced application lifecycle management (ALM) capabilities to support enterprise-grade delivery.“This release is for organizations ready to move beyond AI pilots and put AI-powered automation into everyday use,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing & Strategy. “With the Twin Release, AI becomes part of the everyday user experience—accessible, embedded, and results-driven.”Why Attend- Discover the future of work with AI-native CRM and intelligent no-code tools- Hear directly from Creatio’s executive team, including Creatio’s CEO Katherine Kostereva- See the technology in action through live product demonstrations- Get started immediately with access to trials, learning resources, and rollout supportJoin us online on June 25 for the global unveiling of the Creatio 8.3 “Twin” Release. Learn how AI and no-code are coming together to power a new generation of enterprise agility and innovation.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.