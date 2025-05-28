Creatio and Cloudonia Ltd Partner to Drive Business Automation in Retail and FMCG

Businesses worldwide gain access to cutting-edge automation solutions that enable agility, scalability, and smarter decision-making

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, partners with Cloudonia Ltd , a leading technology company specializing in advanced AI solutions with a focus on computer vision for the FMCG and retail industries. Together, the companies aim to deliver comprehensive AI-powered automation solutions that not only streamline workflows but also provide actionable insights for businesses worldwide. By integrating advanced analytics and computer vision into no-code environments, this collaboration will empower FMCG and retail companies to unlock new growth opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and stay competitive.Through innovative technologies, Cloudonia enables businesses to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive data-driven decision-making. One of its flagship products, ShelfXplore, is a powerful software solution for shelf analysis in retail environments. By leveraging advanced image processing, ShelfXplore ensures compliance with planograms, optimizes product placement, verifies pricing accuracy, and monitors promotional activities, helping retailers improve in-store execution and maintain consistent pricing strategies."We are excited to partner with Creatio to bring our cutting-edge computer vision solutions to a broader global audience," said Davor Sirinic, Lead Data Scientist at Cloudonia Ltd. "By integrating our AI-driven technologies with Creatio’s powerful no-code platform for CRM, we aim to help businesses in the FMCG and retail sectors optimize their operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive smarter, data-informed decisions. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in delivering innovative, scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients worldwide."Creatio gives its customers the freedom to own their automation. It is delivered through a leading no-code platform, integrating AI-native capabilities into a modern CRM. Designed for a new era of business automation, Creatio helps customers digitize workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. It delivers the ultimate combination of AI and no-code to transform sales, marketing, and customer service, providing unmatched agility, autonomy, and value. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals."The FMCG and retail industries operate at an incredible pace, where efficiency and real-time insights are key for success. Undoubtedly, to stay competitive, these businesses need intelligent solutions that streamline operations and enhance customer experiences. By integrating Cloudonia’s advanced computer vision with Creatio’s AI-native no-code platform for CRM, we empower companies to automate workflows, optimize operations, and gain real-time visibility into performance,” said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com About Cloudonia LtdCloudonia Ltd is a leading technology company specializing in advanced AI solutions with a focus on computer vision for the FMCG and retail industries. Through innovative products like ShelfXplore, Cloudonia helps businesses optimize operations, ensure pricing accuracy, and enhance in-store execution using state-of-the-art image processing and analytics.For more information, visit www.cloudonia.eu

