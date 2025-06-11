Creatio Releases Second Edition of The No-Code Playbook: Age of AI with Integrated AI Guidance

The vendor-agnostic Enterprise playbook adds new AI practices, a value assessment framework, and an integrated online toolkit to the No-Code Methodology

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creatio , a global vendor of an AI-native platform to automate CRM and workflows with no-code, is thrilled to announce the release of the second edition of The No-Code Playbook: Age of AI , a comprehensive vendor-agnostic guide designed to help Enterprises scale their no-code development capabilities in the era of AI. The first edition of the No-Code Playbook was introduced three years ago by Creatio’s CEO Katherine Kostereva, Creatio’s Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy Burley Kawasaki, and legendary technologist Steve Wozniak, and quickly became the industry’s go-to framework for no-code success. With over 20,000 copies distributed in print, e-book and audiobook formats, the Playbook has become a go-to resource for business and technology leaders alike.Now, with the rise of AI and intelligent agents, Creatio is ushering in a new chapter. The second edition of The No-Code Playbook: Age of AI provides updated strategies, practical frameworks, and actionable tools for Enterprise no-code teams looking to accelerate digital transformation by combining no-code development with AI-powered automation.“We’re entering a new era where AI and no-code are working hand in hand to transform and accelerate how organizations innovate,” said Burley Kawasaki, Global VP of Product Marketing and Strategy and the co-author of The No-Code Playbook. “This edition is designed to help no-code teams build cutting edge AI solutions with speed, intelligence, and agility while staying in control. This book was also inspired by the great feedback from the thousands of Creatio partners and customers on their use and adoption of the original No-code Playbook.”What’s New in the Second Edition:AI and Role-Based Agent Use CasesIntroduction to AI and new insights on how AI and AI agents augment no-code development and drive real business impact across a wide variety of business functions within the Enterprise.Extended No-Code Methodology for AIEnhanced guidance for incorporating AI at every stage of the no-code lifecycle, from initial upfront Design to Deployment of the First Release and Everyday Delivery.The NOVA FrameworkA new model for assessing No-code and AI Value Assessment (NOVA), which helps guide how organizations prioritize AI use cases based on ROI and strategic relevance.The No-Code ToolkitAn online companion packed with ready-to-use templates, tools, and resources to operationalize playbook principles across teams. Read more about the No-Code Playbook Toolkit.The second edition of The No-Code Playbook builds on the success of the original, which has helped thousands of teams worldwide to start and scale their no-code initiatives. The new edition comes at a pivotal moment, as organizations increasingly adopt AI-native platforms to enhance productivity, reduce development time, and foster continuous innovation.To learn more and download the second edition of The No-Code Playbook: Age of AI, visit creatio.com.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

