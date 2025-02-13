Terry Moving & Storage Announces Limited-Time Off-Peak Discounts for Peak-Season Moves From California

California's premier moving and storage company

The Orange County moving company urges those looking to relocate to book now before the busy season begins.

By booking early, customers can secure their preferred moving dates and enjoy a smooth, stress-free relocation. We're here to make every move easier, no matter where life is taking them."" — Mark Terry, Owner

LAKE FOREST, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Terry Moving & Storage, Southern California’s premier moving company, announces exclusive off-peak discounts for customers booking their peak-season moves in advance. As the busiest moving months rapidly approach, demand for professional movers is expected to surge, especially in high-traffic destinations like Nashville, Austin, Phoenix, and Tampa.

To help customers secure their preferred moving dates and avoid peak-season price increases, Terry Moving & Storage is offering:

*25% OFF Moving Boxes – High-quality packing supplies at a reduced rate.

*10% OFF Packing Labor – Professional packing services to save time and ensure belongings are protected.

*1-Month FREE Storage – Secure storage solutions for those needing flexibility before move-in.

THE ANNUAL MOVING RUSH

The moving industry follows a predictable demand cycle:

✔ Off-Peak Season (November – March): Lower demand allows for better pricing and flexible scheduling.

✔ Peak Season (April – October): Demand spikes, availability decreases, and prices rise, with the busiest months—May, June, July, August, and September—seeing moving companies booked out weeks or months in advance.

Customers who lock in off-peak pricing now can avoid last-minute scheduling stress and rising costs while securing a seamless moving experience. “Moving during the peak season can be hectic, so we want to help our customers get ahead by offering these exclusive off-peak discounts. By booking early, they can secure their preferred moving dates and enjoy a smooth, stress-free relocation. We’re here to make every move easier, no matter where life is taking them, says Mark Terry, Owner of Terry Moving & Storage.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS ARE ON THE MOVE–WHERE THEY’RE GOING

A growing number of Californians are relocating out of state, with many heading to booming metros across the country. Lower costs of living, job opportunities, and lifestyle changes are fueling interstate moves to Tennessee, Texas, Arizona, and Florida. However, with increased demand in these areas, securing a trusted moving company early is crucial.

TERRY MOVING & STORAGE: BBB A+ RATING

With a BBB A+ rating and a reputation for honest, transparent service, Terry Moving & Storage offers:

✔ Direct, Licensed Moving Services – No brokers, no hidden fees—just professional, full-service moving.

✔ Expert Packing & Storage Solutions – High-quality packing materials, skilled labor, and secure storage options.

✔ Long-Distance & Local Moves – Whether moving across town or across the country, Terry Moving & Storage provides seamless relocation services.

EXPERT ADVICE FROM THE PROS

When choosing a mover:

✔ Avoid brokers – Work directly with a licensed moving company.

✔ Read reviews – Check real customer feedback before hiring.

✔ Get a written in-person estimate – This prevents hidden fees and last-minute surprises.

SECURE PEAK-SEASON AVAILABILITY

With limited availability and peak season fast approaching, customers are encouraged to act now to lock in discounted pricing and guarantee their preferred moving date.

📢 For a free moving quote and to secure exclusive off-peak discounts, visit terrymovingoc.com or call (949) 587-9490 today.

