Travis Austin Releases Limited-Edition ‘Trump Fight’ T-Shirt – Preorders Now Open

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Some moments in history define the strength of a leader. The latest drop from the Outlaws Never Die collection, the Trump Fight " T-Shirt, captures one of those moments—the instant Donald Trump, bloodied but unbroken, raised his fist after surviving an assassination attempt. Now available exclusively for pre-order at OutlawsNeverDie.com, this limited-edition release is a symbol of resilience, defiance, and the fight against the establishment.There are leaders, and then there are fighters. The Trump Fight design is a tribute to those who refuse to back down, no matter the odds. Whether in the political arena or in the face of real danger, history has shown that outlaws don’t fold—they fight.The "Trump Fight" T-Shirt features a striking image of Donald Trump raising his fist, flanked by Secret Service agents moments after an attempt on his life. The front carries this powerful scene, while the back delivers the message that defines this collection: "Outlaws Never Die, They Fight."The Outlaws Never Die collection exists to honor leaders who stand against corruption, defy expectations, and refuse to be silenced. From JFK to Nelson Mandela to Donald Trump, these figures have taken on the system, faced extreme opposition, and still left their mark on history.Every "Trump Fight" T-Shirt is crafted from 100% American-made Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, ensuring premium comfort, durability, and a bold aesthetic that refuses to be ignored. Available in black, navy, and white, this unisex, regular-fit tee is built for those who know that power isn’t given—it’s taken.Pre-orders are LIVE NOW at OutlawsNeverDie.com, with a strictly limited batch release. Orders placed during the pre-sale will begin shipping on March 11, 2025.Later this year, Travis Austin will be unveiling new original artwork, further solidifying his rise as a disruptive force in both fashion and art. His work is about more than clothing—it’s about rewriting narratives, igniting conversations, and giving people a way to wear history."Whether you love him or hate him, Trump represents the fight against a system that wants to control the narrative,” says Travis Austin. “The Trump Fight design is about refusing to go down. It’s about standing up—bloodied, bruised, but still raising your fist in defiance. That’s the outlaw spirit."Outlaws Never Die. Real Fighters Never Quit.About Travis Austin CustomsFounded by Travis Austin, Travis Austin Customs is a Dallas-based creative powerhouse specializing in custom leather jackets, hats, and curated vintage pieces. The brand is rooted in storytelling through fashion, offering one-of-one creations that reflect the identities and personal journeys of its clients. With an emphasis on craftsmanship, creativity, and community, Travis Austin Customs has built a reputation for designing pieces that leave a lasting impact.For more information or to place a pre-sale order for the Outlaws Never Die collection, visit www.travisaustincustoms.com and www.outlawsneverdie.com

