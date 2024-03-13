AKG Creative and AlteredPixel Announce Strategic Joint Venture to Revolutionize Client Growth
Agencies collaborate to merge skillsets of creative video, high-ROI sales funnel websites, media buying and PPC strategies to efficiently boost client growth.
Our collaborative effort will not only amplify our clients’ messages but also broaden their reach through our combined networks.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a significant move poised to revolutionize the digital marketing and creative content landscape, AKG Creative and AlteredPixel are thrilled to unveil their joint venture partnership. This innovative collaboration aims to propel client growth by harnessing AKG Creative’s expertise in crafting disruptive video content and high-ROI sales funnel websites alongside AlteredPixel’s unmatched proficiency in media buying and pay-per-click advertising strategies.
The partnership between agencies from New York City and Philadelphia positions itself uniquely to offer clients an exceptional growth path by merging the distinct strengths of both firms. AKG Creative, known for enchanting audiences with compelling narratives and visuals, provides cutting-edge creative video and website design services. Meanwhile, AlteredPixel, under CEO Cameron Saunders' stewardship, earns acclaim for its precision in media buying and PPC campaigns, optimizing advertising spend efficiency.
Ankur K Garg of AKG Creative highlights the partnership's role in enhancing the Client Growth Strategy, uniting with AlteredPixel and Cameron Saunders to form a powerhouse. This collaboration aims to exponentially drive client growth by merging services to ensure effective engagement and resonance with target audiences.
Cameron Saunders, CEO of AlteredPixel, echoed these sentiments, "This partnership with AKG Creative is a testament to our shared vision of pushing boundaries and driving innovation. Our collaborative effort will not only amplify our clients’ messages but also broaden their reach through our combined networks."
AlteredPixel and AKG Creative are strategically dedicated to assisting clients in breaking into new markets and connecting with undiscovered audiences. Leveraging their extensive networks that span across streaming platforms, professional sports, NASCAR, and ties with both domestic and international movie stars and global musicians, they aim to grant clients unparalleled access to a broad and diverse audience base. This initiative is designed to elevate brand exposure and interaction across various industries and demographics.
About AKG Creative:
AKG Creative is a renowned creative agency specializing in media production, branding, and content strategy. With a commitment to pushing boundaries and delivering exceptional results, AKG Creative has established itself as a leader in the industry, catering to a diverse clientele ranging from startups to established corporations.
About AlteredPixel:
AlteredPixel excels in digital marketing, driving business growth through innovative strategies like media buying and pay-per-click advertising. Focused on efficiency and effectiveness, we use cutting-edge tech and market insights to maximize clients' online presence and ROI. Our expert team crafts tailored ads to boost brand visibility across digital platforms. We help businesses of all sizes succeed in the digital landscape.
