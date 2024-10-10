Travis Austin Announces Launch of New Limited Edition T-Shirt Line, Outlaws Never Die – Pre-Sale Available Now

Embrace the spirit of rebellion with the Outlaws Never Die collection—where bold designs meet legendary stories. Wear the legacy, live the movement.

Travis Austin Customs announces the launch of its bold new limited edition T-shirt line, Outlaws Never Die, available for pre-sale!

This line is a statement on being rebellious, remembered, and leaving your mark on history. We're excited to launch this collection and let our community be part of something exclusive and powerful.” — Travis Austin

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travis Austin Customs, known for its one-of-a-kind custom leather jackets, hats, and vintage pieces, is proud to announce the launch of its latest venture: Outlaws Never Die, a bold and rebellious limited edition T-shirt line. The highly anticipated collection is available for pre-sale starting today, with orders expected to ship on November 9, 2024.Outlaws Never Die is more than just a T-shirt collection; it embodies the spirit of disruption and legacy that has defined Travis Austin’s journey. This exclusive line offers six unique designs, each featuring iconic figures like John F. Kennedy, Donald Trump, and Nelson Mandela, reimagined through custom Travis Austin artwork. Each shirt tells a story of rebellion, resilience, and inspiration, capturing the essence of those who’ve shaped history.The launch designs include: High Hopes – A powerful tribute to JFK and Jackie moments before the assassination, with the phrase "High Hopes" and the slogan "Outlaws Never Die, They Inspire." Not Guilty – Featuring Donald Trump’s iconic mugshot and the phrase "Not Guilty," with the slogan "Outlaws Never Die, They Fight." We The People – Highlighting a rare image of Nelson Mandela in a Detroit Pistons jacket, paired with the phrases "We The People" and "Outlaws Never Die, They Inspire" on the back.Additional designs honoring these figures further emphasize the collection’s bold messaging, with slogans like "They Win" and "They Fight."Each shirt in the collection is crafted from premium, 100% American-made Airlume combed and ring-spun cotton, ensuring maximum comfort and durability. Available in black, navy, and white, the shirts offer a regular fit with a crew neck, making them a versatile and stylish addition to any wardrobe.Pre-Sale Details: Starting today, the Outlaws Never Die collection is available for purchase on the Travis Austin Customs website. This exclusive opportunity allows customers to secure their limited edition pieces before they officially launch. With each design available in limited batches, these shirts are expected to sell out quickly.Orders placed during the pre-sale will begin shipping on November 9, 2024, ensuring customers can be among the first to wear this iconic collection.“Outlaws Never Die is more than a T-shirt line; it’s a statement on what it means to be rebellious, to be remembered, and to leave your mark on history,” says Travis Austin, founder, and designer of Travis Austin Customs. “We’re excited to bring this limited-edition collection to life and let our community be a part of something truly exclusive and powerful.”Nathan Schell, CEO at Travis Austin Customs adds: “At its essence, Outlaws Never Die embodies the courage to be unapologetically yourself. This T-shirt line shines a light on individuals who have done just that—those with the grit to challenge the system and rise above society's false expectations, standing firm in their belief that freedom and opportunity belong to everyone. I'm excited about this bold and creative collection by Travis Austin.”This launch marks a new chapter for Travis Austin Customs, expanding from bespoke, one-of-a-kind pieces to high-end, limited-edition collections that continue to reflect the brand's core values of individuality, creativity, and legacy.About Travis Austin CustomsFounded by Travis Austin, Travis Austin Customs is a Dallas-based creative powerhouse specializing in custom leather jackets, hats, and curated vintage pieces. The brand is rooted in storytelling through fashion, offering one-of-one creations that reflect the identities and personal journeys of its clients. With an emphasis on craftsmanship, creativity, and community, Travis Austin Customs has built a reputation for designing pieces that leave a lasting impact.For more information or to place a pre-sale order for the Outlaws Never Die collection, visit www.travisaustincustoms.com and www.outlawsneverdie.com

Travis Austin Customs One of One

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.