Top Growth Driver In The Dental Infection Control Market 2025: Ising Oral Disease Incidence To Drive Growth In Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the dental infection control Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The dental infection control market size has made significant strides in recent years, and it shows signs of continuing this trend. In 2024, the market was worth $1.28 billion; by 2025, it is projected to increase to $1.38 billion, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. The surge can be attributed to increased awareness about infection prevention, escalating prevalence of dental procedures, tightening regulatory standards, the rise in infectious diseases, and expansion in dental healthcare infrastructure.

Additionally, from 2025 to 2029, the dental infection control market is predicted to maintain its growth trajectory and is projected to reach $1.83 billion at a CAGR of 7.3%. This projected growth correlates with increasing demand for disposable dental products, a heightened focus on preventing cross-contamination, rising adoption of digital dental practices, innovations in disinfecting technology, and the expansion of dental tourism.

What will drive this market forward in the forecast period?

One significant factor is the growing number of patients with oral diseases. Oral diseases affect various structures in the mouth, including the teeth and gums, and can cause discomfort, impair oral function, and lead to systemic health complications. The swell in patients suffering from oral diseases is fuelled by poor oral hygiene, unhealthy sugar-laden diets, tobacco usage, alcohol consumption, aging populations, and limited access to preventive dental care.

This growing patient population propels the need for dental infection control products, which are critical in preventing cross-contamination during the treatment of oral diseases. For instance, in January 2024, a report by the American Cancer Society estimated that 58,450 adults in the United States would be diagnosed with oral or oropharyngeal cancer compared to 54,000 adults in 2022.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dental infection control Market?

The dental infection control market boasts several major industry players, including 3M Company, Henry Schein Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Miele Professional, Steris Plc, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Getinge AB, Envista Holdings Corporation, Kerr Corporation, Midmark Corporation, A-dec Inc., Coltene Holding AG, Hu-Friedy Group, Young Innovations Inc., Crosstex International Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, General Chemical GC America Inc., Sultan Healthcare Inc., SciCan Inc., Medicom Inc., and others.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Dental infection control Market?

companies in this sector are developing automation technologies with advanced features, like automatic water filling to enhance the efficiency and safety of dental infection control procedures.

How Is The Dental infection control Market Segmented?

The dental infection control market is segmented by product type, distribution channel, and end-user.

1 Product Type: Equipment, Consumables

2 By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores, Other Distribution Channels

3 By End User: Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Dental Academic, Research Institutes

Equipment subsegment consists of sterilization equipment, ultrasonic cleaners, instrument washers, autoclaves, cleaning and disinfection units. Consumables include surface disinfectants, instrument disinfectants, face masks, gloves, barriers and covers, hand sanitizers, and sterilization pouches.

What is the Regional Analysis Of Dental infection control Market?

Geographically, the North America dominated the dental infection control market in 2024. The Asia-Pacific region, however, is projected to be the fastest-growing in the forecast period, thus joining other regions covered such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

