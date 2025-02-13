Harwoods Opens its First Dedicated BYD Showroom

First dedicated BYD showroom from Harwoods opens in Coulsdon, Surrey The showroom represents Harwoods' latest move to expand their electric vehicle offerings with the UK’s fastest growing automotive brand Strong demand for BYD’s state-of-the-art electric vehicles following the grand opening

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harwoods Group, a privately owned automotive retail group with a proud 90-year heritage, has opened its first dedicated BYD showroom in Coulsdon, Surrey. The showroom represents Harwoods' latest move to expand their electric vehicle offerings with the UK’s fastest growing automotive brand.

The grand opening was a vibrant celebration of BYD’s Chinese roots, showcasing both traditional Chinese heritage and the latest hi-tech innovations in their vehicles. Guests were so impressed by the technology on display two BYD vehicles were sold that evening alone.

BYD's impressive lineup showcases the brand's commitment to innovative electric vehicles, featuring the performance-focused SEAL capable of 0-62mph time in 3.8 seconds in the four-wheel drive version, the dynamic ATTO 3 combining aerodynamic styling with engaging performance, and the sophisticated DOLPHIN with practical features like an expandable 345-litre boot. Each model demonstrates BYD's expertise in merging performance with sustainability, offering features like rapid charging capabilities, premium audio systems, and thoughtfully designed interiors that create an elevated driving experience.

Archie Harwood, CEO of Harwoods Group, shared his thoughts on the successful launch: "Tonight felt special – watching car enthusiasts, industry experts, and local residents come together under one roof, all excited about BYD’s latest innovations. The energy in the room was incredible."

This expansion marks a strategic move for Harwoods Group, strengthening their position in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market. BYD, recognized globally for their advances in new energy vehicles, brings their signature combination of cutting-edge technology and sophisticated design to the Coulsdon location.

The new showroom welcomes visitors at Harwoods BYD, Coulsdon, Brighton Road, CR5 3EA. For more information about available models and services, interested customers can visit the Harwoods BYD Coulsdon website – https://www.harwoods.co.uk/contact-us/dealership/byd-coulsdon

About Harwoods

Harwoods is a privately owned automotive retail group based on the south coast of England, serving customers from across Hampshire, Surrey, Sussex, Kent, and beyond. Founded in 1931, the family business has built a reputation for high standards and exceptional customer service. With over 1,000 experienced professionals and state-of-the-art showrooms, Harwoods represents prestigious brands including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BYD, INEOS Grenadier, Jaguar, Land Rover, McLaren, and Volvo. Our specialist brands include BMW, MINI, MAN Truck and Harwoods Accident Repair Centres. Committed to its local communities and supported by exclusive partnerships with renowned establishments like Goodwood Estates, Harwoods continues to set the standard for automotive excellence, prioritizing customer satisfaction and maintaining its proud independent heritage.

