Allye Energy Accelerates Film & TV Industry Decarbonisation with Major New Contracts and Deliveries

Allye Energy, the UK's leading provider of mobile battery energy storage systems, gains commercial momentum in the film and television production sector

The film & TV industry is at a critical juncture. BAFTA's SPARK report makes clear that business as usual isn't sustainable - 3 m ltrs of diesel burned annually represents both an environmental crisis” — Jonathan Carrier, Founder & CEO of Allye Energy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● New contracts secured with Welsh producer Afanti Media and Film & TV Services (FTVS), Aggreko's film industry subsidiary, expanding market reach

● Repeat business from OnBio with a second MAX300 unit delivered following over a year of successful field deployment across UK film and TV productions

● BAFTA albert's SPARK report reveals UK productions burned over 3 million litres of fossil fuels in 2024, with more than half relying almost entirely on diesel generators

● UK film and TV industry generated £5.6 billion production spend in 2024, supporting tens of thousands of jobs whilst facing urgent pressure to decarbonise



Allye Energy, the UK's leading provider of mobile battery energy storage systems, is gaining significant commercial momentum in the film and television production sector. The company has secured new contracts with Welsh production company Afanti Media and Film & TV Services (FTVS), an Aggreko subsidiary serving the global entertainment industry, alongside repeat business from OnBio with an order for a second MAX unit following over a year of successful deployment on UK productions.

The commercial traction comes as BAFTA albert publishes SPARK: Clean Temporary Power by 2030, a landmark roadmap revealing the scale of the industry's environmental challenge. According to BAFTA albert's data, UK productions burned over three million litres of fossil fuels in generators during 2024, with more than half of all productions relying almost entirely on diesel power. Recent coverage in The Times highlighted how major productions like the Wicked films – which themselves generated £5.6 billion UK production spend in 2024 – created emissions equivalent to running 5,019 cars for a year, 13 times higher than comparable UK productions.

A Statement of Intent was co-signed by BAFTA albert, BBC, BBC Studios, BFI, Channel 4, Fremantle, ITV, ITV Studios, Netflix, Pact, Sky, UKTV and Universal International Studios declaring: "The UK film & TV industry faces an imperative: to modernise its operations, and in doing so, seize the opportunity to tackle a significant source of our emissions. We share a unified vision to achieve Clean Temporary Power by 2030."

The UK film and television industry represents a £5.6 billion annual production sector (2024 figures), having rebounded from strike-impacted 2023. With inward investment contributing £4.8 billion and productions supporting tens of thousands of jobs across the country, the industry faces mounting pressure to modernise its temporary power infrastructure whilst maintaining the operational excellence that makes the UK a world-leading production destination.

Jonathan Carrier, Founder & CEO of Allye Energy commented: "The film and TV industry is at a critical juncture. BAFTA's SPARK report makes clear that business as usual isn't sustainable – three million litres of diesel burned annually represents both an environmental crisis and an operational opportunity. SPARK provides the industry blueprint we've been working towards. New contracts with Afanti Media and Film & TV Services, alongside repeat business from OnBio, demonstrates that clean mobile power isn't experimental technology - it's commercially proven, operationally reliable, and ready for industry-wide deployment."

Expanding Market Reach Through Partnerships

The contract with Film & TV Services represents a significant milestone, providing entry into the established production equipment rental market through FTVS's Aggreko parentage and extensive international network. As a subsidiary of the global leader in mobile, modular power and energy services, FTVS serves productions worldwide with comprehensive power and equipment solutions.

The partnership with Afanti Media strengthens Allye's presence within the Welsh production sector. Wales has firmly established itself as the UK's third-largest hub for screen production, hosting major unscripted and scripted TV & Film projects. The Welsh creative industry's strong commitment to sustainability, combined with its frequent use of remote and off-grid locations, makes it an ideal market for clean, mobile power solutions.

Osian Afan Davies-Litt, Operations Director at Afanti Media, said: "We are beyond delighted to be acquiring the first Allye MAX unit based in Wales. Adding this asset to our sustainable power solutions arm, under the Afango brand, marks an incredibly exciting moment for our business. This transportable, silent and powerful unit will help empower film and television production in Wales towards a net-zero future."

Commercial validation comes through repeat business from OnBio, with delivery of their second MAX300 unit following a year of successful deployment. Delivered to OnBio in January 2025, the Orb300 has operated across numerous UK film and TV productions, delivering zero-emission basecamp power, set power, and equipment charging. The system has saved an estimated 27.2 tonnes of CO2e compared to traditional diesel generators whilst providing the silent, emissions-free operation that production crews increasingly demand.

Allye's partnership with OnBio exemplifies the technology's market readiness. The first MAX300 system, delivered to OnBio in January 2025, has now operated for over a year across numerous UK film and TV productions, delivering zero-emission basecamp power, set power, and equipment charging.

Allye's $2.5 million seed funding round, completed in October 2025 and led by Elbow Beach alongside Alpha Future Funds, supports the company's expansion to meet growing demand from the production sector. The funding is backed by strong commercial momentum with a pipeline exceeding $10 million across diverse sectors including film & TV, construction, EV charging, and energy utilities.

Allye Energy

Where grids are constrained, we create capacity. Our intelligent battery storage technology delivers power and flexibility in on-grid and off-grid applications - 2x cheaper than alternatives, easier to deploy, with smart power control and grid-forming capabilities that enable seamless synchronisation with the grid and other power sources. We're scaling this foundation into Energy Banking - shared battery infrastructure hosted in the cloud that makes energy storage 100x more affordable while building resilient, community-powered networks through voltage control to reinforce the grid-edge. Empowering businesses and communities with choice, lower bills and electrification freedom.

About Film & TV Services (FTVS)

Film & TV Services is a subsidiary of Aggreko, the global leader in mobile, modular power, temperature control, and energy services. FTVS provides comprehensive production power and equipment solutions to the film and television industry, leveraging Aggreko's extensive international network and decades of expertise in temporary power provision.

About Afanti Media

Afanti Media is a Welsh production company serving the film and television industry. Based in Wales, a thriving hub for UK screen production that has hosted major productions including Doctor Who, Sex Education, and His Dark Materials, Afanti Media is committed to sustainable production practices and advancing the adoption of clean energy solutions across the Welsh creative sector.

About OnBio

OnBio are a highly specialist company dedicated to supplying the UK film, TV, and event industries with powerful portable 2nd life battery units, ultra-low carbon heating and cooling systems, as well as delivering renewable HVO for generators and site machinery. OnBio have grown into one of the industry’s most trusted suppliers aiming to radically reduce their clients' carbon emissions and contribute meaningfully to the sector’s transition to net zero.

