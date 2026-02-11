The Royal Bahrain Concours Confirms 2026 Dates and Announces BBK as Exclusive Banking Partner in Three-Year Partnership

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, with Yaser Alsharifi, Group Chief Executive of BBK A group picture of the teams from the Royal Bahrain Concours and BBK A selection of cars from the 2025 Royal Bahrain Concours

The Royal Bahrain Concours confirms its return for 2026, taking place on Friday 6 – Saturday 7 November 2026 at the Royal Golf Club in Riffa, Bahrain.

We’re proud to confirm 2026 dates and our three-year partnership with BBK, reinforcing Bahrain’s growing position on the international concours stage.” — James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours

RIFFA, BAHRAIN, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Royal Bahrain Concours has today confirmed its return for 2026, taking place on Friday 6 – Saturday 7 November 2026.

The announcement is accompanied by confirmation of a new three-year partnership with BBK, which joins the Royal Bahrain Concours as its Exclusive Banking Partner through to 2028. The long-term agreement marks a significant milestone in the continued development of the Kingdom’s most prestigious automotive event.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition, the Royal Bahrain Concours 2026 will once again bring together the finest collector cars from the Gulf and around the world, set against the prestigious backdrop of the Royal Golf Club. The event will showcase an exceptional curation of historically significant cars, alongside a wider celebration of automotive culture, craftsmanship and luxury lifestyle.

James Brooks-Ward, Chairman of the Royal Bahrain Concours, commented: “We are very proud to confirm the dates for Royal Bahrain Concours 2026 following the outstanding success of last year’s inaugural event, which brought together an exceptional collection of 60 cars alongside more than 200 members’ cars from the GCC’s leading car clubs.

“We are also delighted to enter a three-year partnership with BBK as our Exclusive Banking Partner. This reinforces our shared commitment to the long-term growth of the Concours and Bahrain’s position on the international concours stage. The 2026 edition promises to build on the success of last year’s event, and we look forward to sharing further details in the months ahead.”

Yaser Alsharifi, Group Chief Executive of BBK, added: “Entering into a three-year partnership with the Royal Bahrain Concours reflects BBK’s belief in building meaningful, long-term collaborations that deliver lasting value. The Royal Bahrain Concours is an event of international calibre that celebrates heritage, excellence and innovation, and we are proud to support its growth as Exclusive Banking Partner over the coming years.”

Renowned for its exceptional facilities, the Royal Golf Club will once again provide an elegant backdrop for the event, reflecting Bahrain’s cultural prestige and its growing reputation as a luxury destination for international showcases.

Organised by Thorough Events in collaboration with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority, the Royal Bahrain Concours has rapidly established itself as the GCC’s premier Concours d’Elegance, attracting collectors, enthusiasts and international visitors alike.

Further details regarding the 2026 programme, participating vehicles and ticket information will be announced in due course.

Event Details

Dates: 6–7 November 2026

Venue: Royal Golf Club, Riffa, Bahrain

Website: https://royalconcours.com/

About Thorough Events

Thorough Events is renowned for its portfolio of world-class Concours d’Elegance and automotive tours. With over 14 years’ of expertise, Thorough Events has successfully launched and managed some of the most prestigious automotive gatherings, including the Royal Bahrain Concours, Concours of Elegance, London Concours and Concours of Elegance Germany. As with every Thorough Events production, they are defined by meticulous attention to detail, world-class historic locales and long-standing relationships with the world’s top collectors.



