Should You Drink Oat Milk?

What’s really in your oat milk?

At first glance, oat milk appears to be a great alternative to dairy. Made from oats and water, it’s considered a vegan, gluten-free option that suits many dietary preferences. Yet, when you dive deeper into the ingredients and processing methods, you may be surprised by what’s lurking inside your carton of oat milk.

Naturally high in sugar

Oat milk is naturally high in sugar, even when unsweetened, because the process of making oat milk breaks down the oats into simple carbohydrates, creating maltose, a type of sugar that rapidly spikes blood glucose levels. High blood sugar spikes can lead to energy crashes, increased cravings, and over time, contribute to insulin resistance – a key factor in conditions like type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome. Unlike whole oats, which contain fibre to slow down sugar absorption, oat milk lacks this protective fibre, making it more likely to cause blood sugar fluctuations.

Added sugars and preservatives

Most shop-bought oat milk brands contain added sugars to enhance the flavour, even though oats themselves are naturally sweet. These added sugars increase your sugar load, particularly in the morning, and can quickly lead to unhealthy spikes in blood sugar levels. Preservatives and stabilisers are commonly added to improve shelf life and texture. These additives may irritate the gut and contribute to digestive issues over time. Carrageenan is a thickener that has been linked to stomach irritation and digestive problems like bloating and discomfort.

Highly processed oils

Many plant-based milks, including oat milk, contain added oils (particularly in ‘barista’ versions) to enhance creaminess and texture. One common oil used is rapeseed oil (also known as canola oil), which is highly processed and often derived from genetically modified crops. The process of extracting and refining rapeseed oil involves high heat and chemical solvents, which can lead to the creation of trans fats and harmful by-products that are present in the final product.

May contain glyphosate

Oats can contain glyphosate, a widely used herbicide that’s sprayed on crops to control weeds and sometimes as a pre-harvest drying agent. Although the UK has restrictions on its use, tests have found traces of glyphosate in some oat-based products. Choosing organic oat milk or brands that specifically test for glyphosate can help reduce exposure to this controversial chemical, which has been classified as a possible carcinogen.

Lower nutrient content

Making oat milk involves a considerable amount of processing. Oats are soaked, blended, strained and sometimes even processed to create a smooth, creamy consistency. This process can strip away most of the beneficial nutrients found in whole oats, such as fibre and essential vitamins. Many oat milk brands add synthetic vitamins and minerals to compensate for nutrient loss, but these artificial nutrients can be harder to absorb and may disrupt the body’s natural balance.

Contains phytic acid

Oats contain phytic acid, an ‘anti-nutrient’ that can interfere with the absorption of minerals like iron, zinc and calcium. This is particularly concerning if you are relying on fortified oat milk as your main source of calcium or other nutrients. While soaking oats can help reduce phytic acid levels, the processing involved in oat milk production does not necessarily address this issue.