Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Brings Joy to Local Children with Birthday Celebration and Football Festival

Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort celebrated 55 children’s birthdays with sports, community engagement, and meaningful connections. Football match prize distribution. Ice-breaking session led by Camp Hyatt Excited football match

THAILAND, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort successfully hosted a Birthday Celebration for 55 Children, combining community engagement with the power of sports. This heartfelt initiative took place at 36th Rajaprajanugroh School, in collaboration with the Phuket Has Been Good To Us Foundation, creating a memorable day filled with joy, sportsmanship, and meaningful connections.The event kicked off with an ice-breaking session led by Camp Hyatt, followed by an exciting football match, allowing the children to experience teamwork and friendly competition. The celebration continued with a birthday cake-cutting ceremony, thoughtfully prepared by the Hyatt Regency Phuket culinary team, and concluded with a gift-giving session, ensuring each child felt truly special.This initiative was also part of the first-ever Football Festival in Hyatt’s global movement, a project envisioned by Patrick Huey, Director of Global Wellbeing Operations for Hyatt, and Gundeep Anand, Founder of The Last Stand. The Football Festival aims to unite communities through sports, inspiring young minds to embrace possibilities beyond the pitch.Under the guidance of General Manager Chandrashekhar Joshi, with the leadership of Milos Zivkovic, Director of Recreation, and the invaluable support of the Human Resources Department, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort was honored to be the pioneering property in launching this initiative. The collaborative effort between the recreation, human resources, and culinary teams made this event a true success, reinforcing the resort’s dedication to community engagement and youth empowerment.With this successful event, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort continues to strengthen its commitment to supporting local communities, fostering meaningful experiences, and inspiring the next generation through the power of connection and sport.About Hyatt RegencyThe Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 210 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient, personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com . Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency

