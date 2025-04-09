Casa Boho Hosts Guest Shift with Sam Orrock, Signaling a New Era for Phuket’s Cocktail Scene

Sam Orrock Takeover at Casa Boho Rooftop Sam Orrock Takeover at Casa Boho Rooftop Sam Orrock Takeover at Casa Boho Rooftop

PHUKET, THAILAND, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Casa Boho Phuket recently welcomed Sam Orrock, the internationally recognized mixologist behind Berlin’s acclaimed Wax On (ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars), for a two-night guest shift held on March 28 and 29, 2025.The collaboration marked a significant step forward in Casa Boho’s ongoing efforts to enhance its beverage offerings and position the venue as a destination for creative mixology in Phuket. The rooftop event featured an exclusive cocktail menu developed by Orrock for the occasion, attracting both local and visiting cocktail enthusiasts.Guests experienced a thoughtfully curated selection of drinks showcasing Orrock’s distinctive approach—combining bold flavors, refined technique, and innovative presentation. The event also provided a rare opportunity for direct interaction with one of the industry’s top talents.Casa Boho continues to explore new ways to enhance its rooftop bar experience, with mixology playing a growing role in its programming. The recent guest shift with Sam Orrock highlights the venue’s interest in bringing elevated cocktail experiences to Phuket, with potential for more rooftop activations in the future.Email: phuhr-casaboho@hyatt.com

