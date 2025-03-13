Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort Achieves Reef Rehabilitation Certification, Leading Marine Conservation Efforts

Milos Zivkovic, Resort Experiences Manager (left), Marat Khaidarov, Marine Biologist (second from left), Itsaret Poungthong, DMCR Specialist (third from left), Chatchai Pucksachad, DMCR Specialist (second from right), and Chutharat Satecho, Marine Educator (right)

THAILAND, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort is proud to announce that its Marine Biological Center (MBC) team has successfully completed the Reef Rehabilitation Diving Course on March 4-5, 2025, making it the only resort in Phuket to achieve this prestigious certification. This accomplishment is a major step forward in the resort’s mission to lead coral restoration projects and enhance marine conservation efforts in the region.The MBC team, led by Marine Biologists and Educators Marat Khaidarov and Chutharat Satecho, under the supervision of Milos Zivkovic, Resort Experiences Manager, recently participated in an in-depth training session conducted by specialists from the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR), Chatchai Pucksachad and Itsaret Poungthong.The training covered both theoretical knowledge and practical application of coral restoration techniques, emphasizing the use of epoxy glue and brick base methods for safe and effective underwater coral planting. This initiative strengthens our commitment to marine conservation and sustainable ecosystem restoration.With this certification, Hyatt Regency Phuket Resort plans to:- Enhancing the natural beauty of our House Reef by carefully restoring coral structures- Establish the Marine Biological Center as a leading destination for marine education and conservation, offering guests and the local community opportunities to learn about marine life and participate in conservation activities."Our goal is to build a sustainable marine ecosystem and inspire both our guests and the local community through hands-on education and conservation efforts," said Marat Khaidarov. "By restoring House Reef, we contribute to rebuilding ecosystems, protecting coastline, and preserving the ocean for future generations."This achievement highlights the resort’s commitment to a sustainable future for the Phuket coastline, offering unique experiences for divers, snorkelers, and marine enthusiasts, and enhancing the guest experience through impactful conservation initiatives.For more information, please call +66 76 231 234, email phuhr-mbc@hyatt.com, or visit https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/phuhr-hyatt-regency-phuket-resort/marine-biological-center -Ends-About Hyatt RegencyThe Hyatt Regency brand prides itself on making travel free from stress and filled with success. More than 210 conveniently located Hyatt Regency urban and resort locations in more than 30 countries around the world serve as the go-to gathering space for every occasion – from efficient, personalized, high-touch business meetings to energizing family vacations. The brand offers stress-free environments for seamless gatherings and empathetic service that anticipates guests’ needs. Designed for productivity and peace of mind, Hyatt Regency hotels and resorts offer a full range of services and amenities, including the space to work, engage or relax; notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; and expert meeting and event planners who can take care of every detail. For more information, please visit hyattregency.com. Follow @HyattRegency on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and tag photos with #HyattRegency

