CBiBank Founder Jiangtao Sun Attends Bank of America New York Annual Conference

NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jiangtao Sun, Founder of CBiBank , was invited to attend the Bank of America New York Annual Conference, where he joined global financial leaders to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year and discuss key topics such as the development of financial technology in the AI era, the transformation of global banking systems, and cross-border capital management.During the event, Mr. Sun held in-depth discussions with Aron Levine, President of Preferred Banking at Bank of America, focusing on global banking innovation, the impact of financial technology, and the future of cross-border payments.As a rising U.S.-based commercial bank, CBiBank has been continuously enhancing its fintech-driven banking services, leveraging smart banking solutions, digital payment networks, and innovative financial products to improve the cross-border financial experience for global clients.Mr. Sun emphasized during the event:"In an era of rapid technological advancement, the global financial industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation. Digitalization and intelligent banking are the key drivers of the future. The next challenge is integrating AI-powered tools to optimize traditional banking services. CBiBank will continue to expand international partnerships, actively participate in shaping the global financial ecosystem, and work with industry leaders to build a more efficient and secure cross-border banking system."CBiBank’s innovative strategies and global engagement are receiving increasing recognition from international financial institutions. This invitation to attend the Bank of America Annual Conference not only affirms CBiBank’s growing industry influence but also strengthens its position in the global financial landscape. Looking ahead, CBiBank will continue to deepen its collaboration with top international financial institutions, drive fintech-enabled global trade solutions, and provide clients with more seamless, efficient, and secure financial services.About CBiBankCBiBank is a next-generation digital commercial bank committed to providing globalized financial services for businesses and individuals. Specializing in intelligent banking solutions, cross-border payments, and digital banking products, CBiBank is dedicated to building a modern international banking ecosystem that offers clients secure, efficient, and convenient financial solutions worldwide.

