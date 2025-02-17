Eccentex introduces AppBase 8.0 R4, its fastest and most modern No-Code Application Development Platform

AppBase

Eccentex has recently released AppBase 8.0 R4, an upgraded No-Code / Low-Code development platform that accelerates business rule execution by 255%

Leveraging the foundation of the BDS 2.0 engine, Eccentex have implemented a new BDS WebAPI REST endpoint using .NET 8 that became one of the most advanced LTS capable DCM version on .net platform!” — Alex Stein - CEO of Eccentex

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eccentex Engineering Team has successfully optimized the AppBaseTM Rule Engine and Framework that comes with groundbreaking performance enhancements, functional modernization, and security improvements across the entire platform.Compared to the previous major release (7.2 R4), AppBase 8.0 R4 significantly improves the performance of all BDS rule types.The AppBase Engine is now up to 3.6 times more efficient and dramatically reduces internal execution overhead – as a result of the continuous engine optimization efforts over the past years of platform development.Now your Case Management application can be 255% faster in averageThe Eccentex DCM (Dynamic Case Management) latest optimizations that applied in the DCM 8 release, combined with the current Rule Engine enhancements in AppBase 8 R4, have improved the rule execution speed in certain cases by 700% - making AppBase 8.0 R4 (with the BDS REST endpoint on .NET 8 framework) the most advanced and best performance DCM platform release to date.Faster rules benefit the most, as they spend a larger proportion of their execution time in the AppBase Engine itself, where overhead reductions are maximized.In particular, many fast SQL rule executions now complete in just 20–35ms, with some benchmark rule requests finishing in as little as 16ms!This process leverages one of the key features of the BDS 2.0 Rule Engine: the ability to execute rules on any supported .NET Framework runtime, independent of the host container’s .NET version, by offloading execution to an external container process via fast and secure inter-process communication (IPC) protocols.Overall, these optimizations significantly enhanced the AppBase user experience, especially for rules or AppBase REST calls triggered from web pages, as these are the interactions that users engage most frequently.Eccentex helps you to Digitize, Simplify and Automate your business efficiently and effortlessly with a modern, GenAI enabled no-code platform.

