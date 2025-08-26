Eccentex Corporation to Sponsor Genesys Xperience 2025

Eccentex to Sponsor Genesys Xperience 2025

We’re proud to introduce our Agentic AI workflow product that enables organizations to work smarter, accelerate resolution times, reducing manual effort, and elevating overall customer experience.” — Alex Stein - CEO of Eccentex

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Eccentex Corporation announced its participation as a Gold sponsor at Xperience 2025 hosted by Genesys® , a global cloud leader in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration. Xperience, the CX event of the year, will take place Sept. 8–10 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN convening industry leaders, innovators and professionals to propel organizations to the next level using AI, cloud and digital technologies to orchestrate highly personalized experiences at scale.Xperience 2025 offers more than 100 sessions, including expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops and real-world case studies designed to inspire innovation and drive business transformation. Attendees can network with peers, engage with thought leaders and gain insights into the latest advancements in AI-powered experience orchestration.As a Gold sponsor, Eccentex Corporation will present at the partner pavilion about how to extend Genesys Cloud™ capabilities with AI-powered HyperAutomation that covers Case Management, Intelligent Task Distribution, Advanced Email Routing and Document Processing.Our team is eager to connect with fellow CX professionals to share insights and collaborate on shaping the future of highly personalized customer experiences.To register and access more information about the agenda and event, visit the Xperience website

