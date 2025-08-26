Eccentex Corporation to Sponsor Genesys Xperience 2025
Eccentex Corporation announced its participation as a Gold sponsor at Xperience 2025 hosted by Genesys®
Xperience 2025 offers more than 100 sessions, including expert-led discussions, hands-on workshops and real-world case studies designed to inspire innovation and drive business transformation. Attendees can network with peers, engage with thought leaders and gain insights into the latest advancements in AI-powered experience orchestration.
As a Gold sponsor, Eccentex Corporation will present at the partner pavilion about how to extend Genesys Cloud™ capabilities with AI-powered HyperAutomation that covers Case Management, Intelligent Task Distribution, Advanced Email Routing and Document Processing.
Our team is eager to connect with fellow CX professionals to share insights and collaborate on shaping the future of highly personalized customer experiences.
To register and access more information about the agenda and event, visit the Xperience website.
Tibor Vass
Eccentex Corporation
+1 866-432-2368
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.