Eccentex announces strategic partnership with Monobot.ai

Eccentex and Monobot.ai join forces to release a Case-Intelligence-AI bot that needs no training and can be deployed on any web site without coding.

I am truly impressed about our strategic partnership with Monobot.ai. Together we are delivering unparalleled customer and agent experiences across self-service, Front-, and BackOffice operations.” — Alex Stein, CEO of Eccentex

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eccentex and Monobot.ai proudly announce the availability of their jointly supported industry first caseintelligence.ai, - a.k.a. Eccentex Virtual Assistant (EVA) - that can support customers just like a human agent.Customers can get their questions answered through chat or voice quickly and accurately. They can schedule and reschedule appointments based on the company resources availability. Customers can receive all informations about any products or services, get assistance in form fillings, case statuses.Eccentex Virtual Assistant can analyze, prioritize and process emails and other written documents, set up and send out reminders, drop links to digital assets, and so on.Eccentex Virtual Assistant acts like a combined Front and BackOffice agent who is aware of all data around the customer.The bot has direct access to all communication context and history and have access to Operational CRM, Business Process and all Case Data as well.“What truly differentiates Eccentex Virtual Assistant is that they do not require any up-front training or lengthy ramp-up time. The bot can support helpful, insightful conversations from the very moment they are deployed. Due to the drag & drop enabled attached knowledge base, the bot can learn directly from text, csv or pdf inputs as well. Even if those documents are unstructured.”- said Tibor Vass, CMO of Eccentex.EVA is designed for organizations of all sizes to autonomously handle customers’ inquiries and engage a human agent when necessary. The bot offers speech-to-action / text-to-action functionality, like create cases, arranging follow-up interactions, and can be connected to external knowledge bases or 3rd party data sources via standard APIs. Eccentex Virtual Assistant (powered by Monobot.ai) leverages generative AI technology to handle chat, web, and phone conversations fluently over 20 languages. The bot can be seamlessly integrated with external platforms like Google, Genesys, Instagram, Telegram, and AppBase (with more to come). The bot also offers real-time sentiment analysis, interaction transcripts, and easy-to-understand contextual analytics."Our goal was to create a virtual agent that's both intuitive and accessible, allowing visionaries like business owners, product managers, business analysts, and customer success professionals to easily design and manage chat and voice bots to empower employees, assist customers through business processes and omnichannel interactions without needing deep technical expertise." - Arkady Erlikhman, CEO of Monobot.aiWith Eccentex Virtual Assistant, your organization can enhance customer experience across all communication channels and spin up multiple Virtual Assistants in a matter of days.You do not need IT support, and you do not need IT skills to design, set up and operate your bots.Your new virtual employees can start supporting your customers immediately with very low effort as they need No Code, No Training and even can work without Integrations.If you want to try Eccentex Virtual Assistant, visit https://caseintelligence.ai or schedule an appointment with one of our experts to see a live demo.About EccentexEccentex delivers cloud-based Business Automation capabilities to customers of all sizes across all industries for customer service modernization, journey orchestration and back-office automation. Eccentex’s flexible and unified HyperAutomation Cloud platform empowers businesses to rapidly deploy, easily extend and effortlessly change business applications to meet their strategic goals and keep up with their ever-changing customer needs.Throughout its history, Eccentex has delivered award-winning capabilities in Dynamic Case Management and Business Process Automation that leverage the power of Eccentex AI Services to help the world’s leading brands and government entities achieve breakthrough results quickly and easily. With Eccentex, businesses can achieve their Digital Transformation goals without sacrificing human centricity. Customers will enjoy the new automated process and self-service experiences while employees will be better motivated and freed up from repetitive tasks.About Monobot.aiMonobot cloud service helps organizations to create Conversational Virtual Agents or bots that handle customer interactions through voice and chat, supporting multiple languages and customizable voices. With monobot.ai, crafting and personalizing AI-driven virtual assistants is easy and fast. Tailor your chatbot, seamlessly integrate data, and benefit from a smart, personalized assistant experience. Visit monobot.ai for further information.

Eccentex Virtual Assistant Introduction Video (2:30)

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.