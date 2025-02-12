Suspect Sought in Navy Yard Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a fatal shooting in Southeast.



On Thursday, January 30, 2025, at approximately 8:36 p.m., First District officers responded to the 900 block of M Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after lifesaving measures failed, the victim was pronounced dead.



The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Nico Rector, of Southeast, DC.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below and in this video: https://youtu.be/lfu2VLQ7E2s

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.



CCN: 25014626