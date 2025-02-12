MPD Seeking Suspects in Euclid Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery in Northwest.

On January 25, 2025, at approximately 2:26 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. One suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the victim’s property. While this was occurring, a second suspect was standing nearby as a lookout. After taking the victim’s property, both suspects fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/Up1pvU8tvLE

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25011582

###