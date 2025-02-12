MPD Seeking Suspects in Euclid Street Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a robbery in Northwest.
On January 25, 2025, at approximately 2:26 a.m., Third District officers responded to the 1700 block of Euclid Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. One suspect approached the victim, brandished a handgun, pointed it at the victim, and demanded the victim’s property. While this was occurring, a second suspect was standing nearby as a lookout. After taking the victim’s property, both suspects fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video and photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 25011582
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.