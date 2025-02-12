Arrest Made in 30th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of one suspect in connection with an armed assault in Southeast.

On Monday, December 23, 2024, Seventh District officers responded to the 2900 block of 30th Street, Southeast, for a report of an assault. The victim was physically assaulted by a group of suspects during an argument. During the assault, one of the suspects grabbed a hammer and struck the victim. The suspects fled the scene, and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

As a result of the detectives’ investigation, a DC Superior Court warrant was issued, resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Danea Skinner of Northwest, DC, who was charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon. There are additional suspects who remain outstanding.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24198141

###