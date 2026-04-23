Arrest Made in Kenyon Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect in a homicide that occurred in Northwest.

On Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at approximately 10:52 p.m., Fourth District officers responded to the 600 block of Kenyon Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female, unconscious and not breathing, in the rear alley, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS personnel responded, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the female was pronounced dead on the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 25-year-old Jamillah Gales, of no fixed address.

Detectives determined the decedent was with her 2-year-old child shortly before the shooting. MPD issued an AMBER alert for that child early Wednesday. The child was located unharmed in a residence near the location of the homicide shortly before 11:00 a.m., and the AMBER alert was canceled. The suspect and an additional adult male were inside the residence where the child was located. The investigation determined the additional adult male was not involved in the offense.

As a result of the investigation, the suspect, 28-year-old Hakeem Jones, of Northwest, D.C., was charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

CCN: 26053200

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