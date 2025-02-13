A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award Announces Final Call for Late Entries

Security Awards 2025

Distinguished International Security Products Design Competition Accepting Late Submissions until February 28, 2025 for its Annual Recognition Program

COMO, CO, ITALY, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award , a highly prestigious international design competition dedicated to advancing excellence in security product design, has announced its final call for late entries. The competition, established in 2008, provides a platform for Security Products Designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase their innovative solutions on a global stage. The award aims to recognize outstanding achievements in security product design while promoting the development of safer, more effective security solutions worldwide.The significance of this competition extends beyond mere recognition, as it addresses crucial contemporary challenges in security and safety. Notable past laureates include Milian Lu and Duo Li for their innovative Psync Camera Genie S Security Camera, Jiri Andel for the groundbreaking Atrack Locator for Integrated Rescue System, and Yale and Dolmen Design Agency for their Yale Smart Indoor Camera. These winning designs have demonstrated exceptional innovation in addressing modern security challenges while maintaining user-friendly interfaces and aesthetic appeal.The competition encompasses various categories, including security product designs, safety equipment, surveillance systems, personal protective equipment, and digital security solutions. Entries are welcomed from individuals, teams, and companies worldwide, with works created within the past decade eligible for consideration. The submission process involves a preliminary evaluation followed by a nomination phase, with detailed requirements for visual presentation and technical documentation.Entries undergo evaluation through a blind peer-review process by an international jury panel comprising security industry experts, academics, and design professionals. The assessment criteria include innovation in security design, user interface effectiveness, durability, aesthetic appeal, advanced technology integration, and compliance with safety standards. This comprehensive evaluation ensures that winning designs represent the highest standards in security product development.Winners receive the prestigious A' Design Award trophy, international recognition through the A' Design Award Winner logo license, and inclusion in the annual yearbook. Additional benefits include worldwide PR campaigns, exhibition opportunities at selected venues, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. These benefits aim to provide winners with significant exposure and networking opportunities within the global security industry.The A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the field of security product design. By recognizing and promoting innovative solutions, the competition contributes to the development of more effective security measures that enhance public safety and protect assets. This recognition encourages designers and manufacturers to pursue excellence in creating products that address evolving security challenges.Security Products Designers, manufacturers, research and development companies, and brands interested in participating in this prestigious competition may submit their entries until February 28, 2025. The results will be announced on May 1st, 2025, following a thorough evaluation period.About A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design AwardThe A' Security, Safety and Surveillance Products Design Award stands as a respected international competition that recognizes excellence in security product design and innovation. The award provides a platform for designers, manufacturers, and brands to demonstrate their capabilities in creating effective security solutions. Through rigorous evaluation criteria and blind peer-review processes, the competition aims to identify and celebrate designs that advance the security industry while maintaining high standards of functionality, aesthetics, and user experience.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award and Competition represents an international design accolade focused on recognizing excellence across multiple design disciplines. Based in Como, Italy, the competition employs a sophisticated evaluation methodology and ethical principles to provide a fair, transparent platform for design recognition. The award program aims to advance society through good design by motivating creators to develop superior products and projects. Through its comprehensive benefits package and global exposure opportunities, the A' Design Award works to promote innovative solutions that enhance quality of life and contribute to a better future.

