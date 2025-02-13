Vantage Circle Highlights Importance of Transforming Employee Behaviour Through Recognition for UAE Companies' Success

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, the world’s leading behavioural-science-powered employee recognition and rewards platform, recently served as the Recognition and Rewards Partner at the ET Future Forward Middle East Summit, held at Conrad, Dubai,on 12th February 2025. The summit brought together top HR professionals and business leaders to discuss innovative ideas, share knowledge, and explore the latest trends in talent management and workplace culture.During the event, Mr. Pallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle participated in a panel discussion on the theme, “Transforming Behaviour, Driving Success: The Strategic Power of Recognition and Rewards in Business Growth.”This theme aligns with Vantage Circle’s unique approach of "Recognition before Rewards," a concept introduced under the company’s “Flipping the R’s” initiative. By prioritising recognition over material rewards, this approach shifts the focus from occasional bonuses to building a sustained culture of appreciation across all levels of an organisation. It emphasises that recognition is not limited to annual rewards; it should be an ongoing, foundational element of workplace culture.Panel Discussion Speakers:Shilpa Bhushan, Human Resource Strategy Consultant, Government of Ras Al Khaimah, HR DepartmentHeena Bhatia, Chief People Officer, Global Catering ServicesPallav Popli, Chief Revenue Officer and Employee Engagement Evangelist, Vantage CircleSafeer Basheer Mohammad, CHRO- Director of Transformation and Head of HR, Sobha Constructions and Related EntitiesRitika Bhandari, HR Head, GCC TeleperformanceThe panel discussion delved into how recognition and rewards programmes can align employee behaviour with organisational objectives. The speakers shared valuable insights on how recognition programmes can contribute to growth, engagement, productivity, and retention by building a culture of continuous appreciation.Following the panel discussion, Mr. Pallav Popli, CRO and Employee Engagement Evangelist at Vantage Circle, said, “Employee recognition is not just a tool for appreciation; it’s a strategic lever that directly drives business growth. At the ET Future Forward Summit, we explored how aligning recognition programmes with organisational goals enhances employee engagement and empowers them to make meaningful contributions to a company’s success. It was a privilege to engage in such a thought-provoking conversation with industry leaders about shaping a more engaged workforce.”Vantage Circle shared key strategies for businesses to boost productivity and enhance employee engagement through tailored recognition and reward programmes. The session emphasised how aligning recognition initiatives with organisational goals embraces a culture of growth and high performance. Vantage Circle also expressed its gratitude to Sobha Construction for hosting the event and enabling this important dialogue.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioural-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviours by aligning with your organisation's core values and leveraging behavioural science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviours within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG, Commercial Bank of International, to transform their approach to productive employee behaviours through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

