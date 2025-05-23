Vantage Circle’s CEO Joins Power-Packed Panel to Decode Workplace Culture for Gen AI Success

Partha Neog CEO & Co founder of Vantage Circle at SHRM Tech Conference 2.0

Thought leaders from tech and HR shared strategies on how Intelligent Recognition can deepen engagement and drive purpose

The future of work is not just about adopting new technologies but about evolving our workplace culture to harness AI’s true potential” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

MUMBAI, INDIA, May 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, a behavioural-science-powered global employee recognition and rewards SaaS-platform, recently concluded two dynamic days of thought leadership at the SHRM TECH 2.0 Conference & Expo25 held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. As a frontrunner in transforming workplace culture through technology-driven solutions, Vantage Circle engaged in powerful conversations around the future of Recognition & Rewards (R&R) and its larger role in the HR ecosystem.As workplaces across the globe race to integrate generative AI into everyday operations, Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle, took center stage in a compelling panel discussion titled “Workplace 2.0: Decoding Culture for Gen AI Success”, held on May 21st. The conversation brought together leading voices across industries to examine how workplace culture must evolve to support the seamless adoption of Gen AI while staying rooted in human values.Joining Partha on the panel were Chetana Patnaik, CHRO at LTI Mindtree; Aman Gupta, CHRO at Tata Communications; and Radhi Agarwal, India Customer Lead for MS365 Copilot Agents, Microsoft. Together, the speakers explored how leadership, employee expectations, and recognition frameworks are being reshaped by the rise of AI-powered tools and workflows.Partha further emphasised the critical role of Intelligent Recognition. Recognition that is not only timely and meaningful but also driven by behavioral insights and contextual relevance. He argued that in an AI-augmented environment, the need for empathy, appreciation, and purpose at work becomes even more pronounced. Recognition must move beyond routine rewards and become a strategic lever that reinforces the behaviors organisations want to scale.Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle stated, “The future of work is not just about adopting new technologies but about evolving our workplace culture to harness AI’s true potential. At Vantage Circle, we believe that technology should amplify human connection and recognition, not replace it. This conference reaffirmed that organisations ready to embrace AI with a people-first mindset will lead the way in building resilient, engaged, and innovative workplaces."About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organisation’s core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognise, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalised employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localised rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognise in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organisation like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

