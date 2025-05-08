Vantage Circle Strengthens Commitment to Sustainability with CDP Recognition

Vantage Circle Bags CDP Disclosure Badge.

CDP recognition reinforces Vantage Circle’s focus on climate risk and sustainable innovation

This recognition from CDP reaffirms the company’s commitment to sustainability and encourages further progress toward a more sustainable future. ” — Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, a behavioural-science-powered global employee recognition and rewards SaaS-platform, has been awarded the CDP Disclosure Badge for 2024 in recognition of its commitment to environmental transparency and sustainability. This achievement highlights the company’s dedication to addressing climate change and managing its environmental impact responsibly.By participating in CDP’s dedicated SME questionnaire, Vantage Circle has taken a significant step toward strengthening its sustainability efforts. CDP scores provide valuable insights that help businesses navigate compliance, manage climate risks, and enhance operational efficiency. These scores are also used by global investors to monitor portfolios, assess future investments, and align with regulatory requirements.Vantage Circle’s 2024 CDP SME Climate score, SME B for Climate, serves as a foundation for further innovation and sustainable growth. This recognition motivates the company to continue integrating responsible environmental practices into its operations, refining transition strategies, and building a culture of sustainability within the organization.Sustainability is a growing priority for businesses worldwide, and transparency in climate-related initiatives is crucial for long-term success. CDP’s framework provides a global platform for organizations to disclose their environmental impact, allowing stakeholders to make informed decisions. By embracing this initiative, Vantage Circle demonstrates its proactive approach to corporate sustainability and environmental stewardship.Partha Neog, CEO and co-founder of Vantage Circle says, “Environmental responsibility is a core value at Vantage Circle. This recognition from CDP reaffirms the company’s commitment to sustainability and encourages further progress toward a more sustainable future. We remain dedicated to minimizing our carbon footprint and implementing strategies that contribute to a healthier planet.”Vantage Circle aims to build on this achievement by continuously improving its sustainability strategies, setting ambitious goals, and engaging with stakeholders to drive impactful environmental action. The company believes that collective responsibility and innovation are key to addressing climate challenges effectively.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world’s leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Employee Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization’s core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.

