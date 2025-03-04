Vantage Circle and Great Place To Work India are all Set to Transform Employee Recognition Practices

Image_Partha Neog CEO & Co founder of Vantage Circle at Great Place To Work For All™ Summit 2025 Image_From the Left_Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India and Partha Neog CEO & Co-founder of Vantage Circle

Vantage Circle, a leading global employee recognition and rewards platform, has officially partnered with Great Place To Work India.

We are thrilled to partner with Great Place To Work India to advance employee recognition as a core element of workplace culture.” — Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee recognition and rewards platform, has officially partnered with Great Place To Work India, to reshape and elevate employee recognition practices across all types of organizations. Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. The strategic partnership was announced at the prestigious Great Place To Work For All™ Summit 2025 by Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India.This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journey to revolutionize workplace cultures. With 14 years of expertise and a global user base of over 3.2 million, Vantage Circle is committed to conduct a comprehensive analysis of the employee recognition and rewards environment, together with Great Place To Work.The collaboration also spotlighted an upcoming joint report, set for release in May 2025. This report will provide unprecedented insights into some of the best employee recognition practices, serving as a valuable resource for organizations seeking to refine their recognition strategies.At the event, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, introduced an innovative employee recognition and rewards program assessment tool. The tool leverages Vantage Circle’s cutting-edge AIRe Framework for designing and executing impactful recognition programs. This tool is designed to offer organizations detailed scorecards and personalized recommendations to enhance their recognition and rewards initiatives.Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Partha Neog, CEO and Co-founder of Vantage Circle, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Great Place To Work India to advance employee recognition as a core element of workplace culture. With this partnership, we aim to empower organizations in India to foster cultures where recognition and rewards truly drive employee engagement and accomplishment. Through our innovative tools and deep insights, we are committed to helping organizations create environments where every employee feels valued and inspired to reach their full potential.”The partnership between Vantage Circle and Great Place To Work India underscores the importance of a positive workplace culture—an essential foundation for any successful organization. Central to that culture is consistent, meaningful employee recognition, which is no longer just a perk, but a priority in today’s highly competitive talent market.Speaking on the partnership, Balbir Singh, CEO of Great Place To Work India, said “A culture of recognition develops engaged and loyal employees. Making employee appreciation integral to your workplace culture can be achieved through meaningful and intentional practices. Our latest study on discretionary effort found that when each employee stands an equal chance at getting recognised for their efforts, they are 2.2 times more likely to go above and beyond their regular duties. With this partnership we envisage to provide a leading employee recognition and rewards platform to our clients to make that positive difference.”This powerful new partnership is set to provide organizations with the tools and resources necessary to enhance their employee recognition strategies, ensuring that recognition and rewards are fully integrated into their organizational DNA.About Vantage Circle: Vantage Circle is the world's leading Behavioral-Science-Powered Global Recognition and Rewards SaaS-Platform, trusted by over 3.2 million users and 700+ clients worldwide. It empowers a thriving work culture by offering a combination of innovative platform features and services, coupled with globally accepted frameworks. These nurture productive behaviors by aligning with your organization's core values and leveraging behavioral science. Vantage Circle empowers HR leaders and team managers to identify, recognize, and reinforce productive behaviors within their teams through targeted employee recognition, personalized employee rewards & incentives, and focusing on holistic employee wellness. Over 12 years, the platform has enabled enterprises like Wipro, Infosys, Blue Star, Bosch, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Tata Realty, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Well Fargo, ACG to transform their approach to productive employee behaviors through holistic employee engagement. With more than 16 languages and localized rewards in 100+ countries, this makes recognition more meaningful. It allows employees to recognize in the flow-of-work from the existing chat or collaboration tools in the organization like MS Teams or Slack. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.