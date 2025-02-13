Submit Release
2025-23 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HOSTS FIRST EVER ONLINE ASSET FORFEITURE AUCTION

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

 

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

 

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

 

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HOSTS FIRST EVER ONLINE ASSET FORFEITURE AUCTION

News Release 2025-23

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                                               

February 12, 2025

HONOLULU –The Department of the Attorney General, Civil Recoveries Division’s Asset Forfeiture Program is conducting a live, online auction beginning February 18. It is the first time Hawaiʻi is staging an online auction for this program.

“Prior to the COVID pandemic, we previously held live auctions quarterly at the Blaisdell Center,” said Asset Forfeiture Program Manager Kern Nishioka. “While online auctions are not a new idea, the launch of our auction website is a first for our office.”

The initial selection is primarily cars and trucks. Other items for sale include a commercial fishing boat and trailer, and Morgan silver dollar coins. The department’s Auction Items Preview page has a list of the cars, trucks and SUVs that will be featured in the upcoming live online auction.

The first items will go live on the department’s online auction page starting at 3 p.m. on February 18. Listings will be added as they become available. Auction closure dates will vary between items.

To participate in the online auction, a free eHawaii.gov account is required. Participants must be 18 and over. To register, and for more information on the requirements/restrictions and how to place bids, go to the department’s online auction page as well as the Department of the Attorney General’s Asset Forfeiture Program page

The proceeds generated from auctions are used to fund law enforcement activities such as training and equipment, as well as to support program expenses.

# # #

 

Access to the Auction Car Dropbox video album is here – Auction Cars Video

 

