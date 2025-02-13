2025-23 DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HOSTS FIRST EVER ONLINE ASSET FORFEITURE AUCTION
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL
KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
ANNE LOPEZ
ATTORNEY GENERAL
LOIO KUHINA
DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL HOSTS FIRST EVER ONLINE ASSET FORFEITURE AUCTION
News Release 2025-23
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
February 12, 2025
HONOLULU –The Department of the Attorney General, Civil Recoveries Division’s Asset Forfeiture Program is conducting a live, online auction beginning February 18. It is the first time Hawaiʻi is staging an online auction for this program.
“Prior to the COVID pandemic, we previously held live auctions quarterly at the Blaisdell Center,” said Asset Forfeiture Program Manager Kern Nishioka. “While online auctions are not a new idea, the launch of our auction website is a first for our office.”
The initial selection is primarily cars and trucks. Other items for sale include a commercial fishing boat and trailer, and Morgan silver dollar coins. The department’s Auction Items Preview page has a list of the cars, trucks and SUVs that will be featured in the upcoming live online auction.
The first items will go live on the department’s online auction page starting at 3 p.m. on February 18. Listings will be added as they become available. Auction closure dates will vary between items.
To participate in the online auction, a free eHawaii.gov account is required. Participants must be 18 and over. To register, and for more information on the requirements/restrictions and how to place bids, go to the department’s online auction page as well as the Department of the Attorney General’s Asset Forfeiture Program page.
The proceeds generated from auctions are used to fund law enforcement activities such as training and equipment, as well as to support program expenses.
# # #
Access to the Auction Car Dropbox video album is here – Auction Cars Video
Media contacts:
Dave Day
Special Assistant to the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1284
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov
Toni Schwartz
Public Information Officer
Hawai‘i Department of the Attorney General
Office: 808-586-1252
Cell: 808-379-9249
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://ag.hawaii.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.