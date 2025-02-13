The New Ultipa Cloud-Native Graph Database: Combining Performance, Scalability, and Visualization

The New Ultipa Cloud Ultipa Cloud Options Ultipa Powerhouse Editions Ultipa Manager Options

The New Ultipa Cloud-Native Graph Database Release: Combining Performance, Scalability, and Visualization

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultipa has recently launched the new Ultipa Cloud -- introducing cutting-edge features designed to meet the evolving performance+scalability+visualization needs of the market. This release focuses on delivering an unparalleled user experience, including One-click deployment of Ultipa Powerhouse with horizontal scalability (on top of the already amazingly fast Ultipa Blaze edition of its real-time graph database), Admin Console with flexible customization, VPC/Private-Link and more.

Highlights of the New Ultipa Cloud:

1.Ultipa Powerhouse Standard + New Ultipa Manager Launched

Ultipa Cloud V2.1 introduces the Graph Powerhouse Standard and the new Ultipa Manager, offering an integrated system that combines Ultipa's state-of-the-art graph database with a one-stop graph DBMS, low-code IDE, and advanced visualization tools in a seamless cloud environment.

Ultipa Powerhouse Standard Edition: Enables users to deploy large-scale, horizontally scalable graph clusters with virtually unlimited data capacity. It features High-Density Computing (HDC), designed for real-time deep traversal queries and algorithms. The cloud-native edition allows administrators to deploy otherwise complex graph clusters with a simple one-click setup.

Ultipa Manager: Serves as the ultimate graph DBMS, low-code IDE, and one-stop solution for managing graph datasets, schemas, users, policies, graph algorithms, and widgets. Its highly visualized and extensible interface (powered by WebGL) is interactive, intuitive, and designed to enable users to analyze their data with ease.

2. More Comprehensive Than Ever: Options to Suit Every Need

The new release offers users the flexibility to choose the graph database or visualization-and-analytics software that best suits their needs. Options include:

Ultipa Powerhouse: A truly scalable graph database and GQL-speaking, now available with a free trial.

Ultipa Blaze: A cost-effective, real-time, deep-traversal graph database designed for scale-up capabilities.

Ultipa Manager: The lite edition is always free, while advanced users may opt for the standard edition to build powerful analytical solutions.

3. VPC and Private Link Functions: A "Fortress" for Data Security

In an era where data security is paramount, enterprises demand unparalleled confidentiality and secure data transmission processes. Ultipa Cloud V2.1 addresses this need by introducing VPC and dedicated link functions, available exclusively for specific users.

These features establish highly secure and private data transmission channels, offering robust protection for sensitive information. While creating a dedicated link involves an additional fee, it is a worthwhile investment for enterprises with stringent data security and privacy requirements. This functionality ensures the highest level of reliability and safeguards for critical data assets.

Free Trial and Cluster Optimization

The New Ultipa Cloud enhances the free trial experience by addressing resource limitations, such as small HDC memory and storage capacity, which previously caused occasional lags. Based on user feedback, Ultipa Cloud team optimized system clusters—HDC Servers, Name Servers, Meta Servers, and Shard Servers—allowing users to configure resources on demand. This ensures smoother data imports and queries, giving users a better understanding of Ultipa's powerful graph database capabilities and paving the way for future exploration.

“Users can now experience the full potential of Ultipa Cloud, unlocking infinite possibilities for their data needs,” said Product Manager Frankie.

The New Ultipa Cloud embodies Ultipa's commitment to innovation and optimization in graph database technology. Its new features and enhancements are designed to empower enterprises with efficient connected data management, fueling business growth and delivering exceptional value to users.

To learn more, check out Ultipa cloud at https://cloud.ultipa.com

About Ultipa:

Ultipa is a Silicon Valley-based next-generation graph XAI and database company, extending its operations in EMEA and APAC. The team at Ultipa firmly believes that the fusion of graph augmented intelligence and XAI is a catalyst for empowering enterprises in their digital transformation journey. This process necessitates the convergence of data intelligence and infrastructure revolution.

Ultipa builds the leading graph XAI and database products, enabling the swift devlopment of killer applications in various domains such as Real-time Fraud Detection, Asset Liability Management (ALM), Liquidity Risk Management (LRM), Low-code Graph-augmented AI+BI Platform, Data Governance (RDA), and more. Ultipa has garnered support from prestigious sovereign wealth funds and venture capital firms worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.