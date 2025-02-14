Live Viewing Japan and Caton Technology Announce Joint Venture To Transform Live Entertainment In Cinemas Worldwide

LVJ and Caton Announce Joint Venture To Transform Live Entertainment

Live Viewing Japan & Caton Technology announce Live Viewing Entertainment, a joint venture bringing premium live entertainment to cinemas worldwide.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Live Viewing Japan (LVJ), a subsidiary of AMUSE Inc., and Caton Technology , a global leader in next-generation IP transport, have announced the formation of a joint venture, Live Viewing Entertainment Pte Ltd (LVE). This collaboration is set to redefine how concerts, stage performances, and cinematic live content reach global audiences, providing content rights owners and cinema operators with a powerful new platform to expand their reach and unlock new revenue opportunities.A pioneer in live entertainment distribution, LVJ has successfully delivered concerts, theatrical productions, and films to audiences through live viewing experiences in cinemas across Japan and internationally. Now, with Live Viewing Entertainment, LVJ is expanding its model to bring premium live entertainment to cinemas in new regions, making live performances more accessible and commercially viable for content owners and cinema operators.By integrating LVJ’s expertise in live content distribution with Caton Technology’s AI-powered IP transport solutions , LVE will enable seamless, high-quality delivery of live and recorded events exclusively to cinemas worldwide—without the cost and complexity of traditional satellite and leased line distribution.Expanding Global Reach for Content Owners and CinemasWith Live Viewing Entertainment, content rights owners can scale live entertainment globally, turning performances into high-value events beyond physical venues. This joint venture provides a cost-effective, ultra-reliable solution to stream live and exclusive content to cinemas worldwide, allowing fans to experience world-class entertainment in a theatre-quality setting.For cinema operators, LVE offers a new way to drive audience engagement by diversifying their programming beyond traditional movies. By integrating concerts, theatrical productions, and exclusive live screenings, cinemas can attract new demographics, increase foot traffic, and create premium entertainment experiences that keep audiences coming back.“Live Viewing Entertainment is set to revolutionise how live performances are experienced in cinemas worldwide,” said Michael Yang, SVP of Sales and Business Development at Caton Technology. “With LVJ’s deep expertise in live content distribution and Caton’s advanced AI-powered broadcast solutions, we are creating a scalable, high-performance platform that allows premium entertainment to reach cinemas across continents with unprecedented quality and reliability.”Driving Innovation with Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) SupportThe formation of Live Viewing Entertainment is strengthened by Caton Technology’s participation in the IMDA Spark Programme, an initiative that supports high-growth technology companies in Singapore. This backing accelerates LVE’s ability to expand its network infrastructure and scale its live entertainment offerings globally.“We are committed to enabling innovation that expands Singapore’s role as a global hub for media and entertainment,” said Edwin Low, Director of Enterprise & Ecosystem Development at IMDA. “AI-Driven Live Viewing represents an exciting step forward in bringing world-class entertainment to new markets, and we are proud to support homegrown Caton for this key milestone in its growth journey.”Redefining Live Entertainment for Global AudiencesBy merging LVJ’s track record in bringing high-profile live content to cinemas with Caton Technology’s AI-powered, cloud-driven IP transport solutions, Live Viewing Entertainment will establish a new global standard for distributing live entertainment to cinemas.“For over a decade, LVJ has been at the forefront of live entertainment distribution,” said Kazuki Aoki, President and COO at Live Viewing Japan. “With the launch of Live Viewing Entertainment, we are taking our vision to a global scale, ensuring that content creators and audiences alike can experience premium live performances in cinemas worldwide like never before.”This partnership reflects a shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of live entertainment and cultural exchange, ensuring that cinema audiences worldwide enjoy unparalleled experiences that inspire, engage, and connect.About Live Viewing EntertainmentLive Viewing Entertainment Pte Ltd is a joint venture between Live Viewing Japan (LVJ), a subsidiary of AMUSE Inc., and Caton Technology. LVE is dedicated to expanding access to high-quality live entertainment in cinemas, enabling content rights owners and cinema operators to bring concerts, stage performances, and exclusive screenings to audiences worldwide.About Live Viewing JapanLive Viewing Japan (LVJ), established in 2011, is a pioneer in live entertainment distribution, delivering concerts and stage performances through live viewing experiences across cinemas and digital platforms worldwide. LVJ is committed to expanding access to high-value live content, allowing audiences to engage with entertainment in new and immersive ways.About Caton TechnologyCaton Technology is a global leader in next-generation IP transport, revolutionising media distribution with unmatched innovation and customer service. We empower broadcasters and media companies to deliver exceptional Live video over IP. Leveraging our innovative cloud platform and AI technology, Caton Media XStream ensures zero-error transmission and optimal performance, surpassing traditional delivery methods with superior Service Level Agreements at competitive costs. At Caton, quality, performance, and value coexist, enabling our customers to experience the best of all worlds. Discover more about our cutting-edge solutions at www.catontechnology.com

