RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Program Manager

RECRUITMENT NOTICE

POSITION: Program Manager (Small Teams)

OPEN: February 10, 2025

CLOSED: Open until filled

GRADE: Excepted Service, Grade 8 (ES-8)

Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class.

DMPED is seeking a Program Manager for the Downtown Innovation Unit. The mission of the Downtown Innovation Unit is to lead efforts to revitalize Downtown, advise the Deputy Mayor on policies and regulations with economic impact on Downtown, and to lead efforts between public and private entities to implement projects, policies and programs associated with revitalization.

Position Summary

The Program Manager will serve in the Downtown Innovation Unit. Contributing to and leading efforts to develop and implement strategic initiatives that support the DC Comeback Plan, the Downtown Action Plan, the Public Realm Plan, and other projects and/or programs supporting Downtown revitalization. The role involves coordinating projects, fostering partnerships, and implementing strategies that promote business development, increase housing production, diversify the mix of uses, and plan for new neighborhoods. The ideal candidate will possess strong project management skills, a background in urban planning, a keen understanding of economic trends, and the ability to engage stakeholders effectively.

Duties & Responsibilities:

Project Leadership: Manage public infrastructure projects from conception to completion. Ensure projects are completed on time, within budget, and meet desired outcomes.

Program Development: Develop sources of information, identify policy matters, coordinate and/or perform in-depth analyses of critical issues, analyze the consequences of adopting various proposals and policies, and forecast developments potentially affecting programs and activities.

Monitoring and Reporting: Track the progress and impact of programs. Prepare regular reports for internal and external stakeholders to communicate the outcomes and adjustments needed. Develop options and alternatives, coordinate findings and recommendations.

Interagency Collaboration: Work closely with other departments, agencies and stakeholders to ensure alignment of efforts. Maintain relationships with counterparts in other District agencies and affiliate organizations, such as the Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice, Department of Transportation, Department of Buildings, Department of Licensing and Consumer Protection, Washington DC Economic Partnership, National Capitol Planning Commission, National Park Service, DowntownDC Business Improvement District (BID) and the Golden Triangle BID.

Stakeholder Engagement: Communicate and engage with a broad set of stakeholders (large and small businesses, retailers, property owners, residents, institutions, other) for multiple reasons, such as communicating DMPED’s priorities, policies and plans, to receive feedback and input into how to improve the direction for Downtown, to retain and attract businesses, and/or to develop new policies or incentives.

Specific responsibilities include:

Manage the implementation of the Downtown Action Plan and project manage discrete elements.

Serve as the convener and project manager for District agencies and affiliate organizations playing a role in the implementation of the Downtown Action Plan.

Serve as a senior project manager for public infrastructure projects, studies or investments, such as the Pennsylvania Avenue study by NCPC, projects identified in the Public Realm Plan, as well as projects identified by the Mayor’s Gallery Place/Chinatown Task Force.

Track and analyze performance and/or economic metrics to find trends pointing to success and those off-track for needed revisions of policies, regulations and programs.

Experience/Qualifications:

A seasoned professional with a minimum of ten (10) years of experience in leading teams in project initiation and management

Bachelor’s degree in business, public administration, engineering, architecture, urban planning, construction management, or a related field is required; a Master’s degree in the aforementioned fields is preferred

Proven ability to build and maintain successful relationships with key stakeholders, including business executives, government officials and academic institutions

Strong understanding of local government processes, with specific knowledge of District of Columbia government agencies preferred

Expertise in project management and relationship building, with a proven track record of successful execution

Superior communication and presentation abilities, with excellent written and verbal skills. Capable of articulating concepts to diverse audiences and communities effectively.

Familiarity with the neighborhoods and business landscape of the Downtown is an advantage.

Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office products, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, and Teams, is required.

Exceptional planning and organizational abilities, with a strong attention to detail.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team environment, fostering collaboration and cooperation.

A strong desire to leverage your skills in service of the public interest, with a particular interest in local economic and community development preferred.

Salary: This position is a grade ES8 on the District government’s excepted service salary scale. The salary ranges from $106,497 - $159,747. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure. This is an Excepted Service position. Selected candidate must be a District resident or establish residency within 180 days of hire.

Application Process: To apply, please visit the Mayor’s Office of Talent Appointments website. Interested applicants are encouraged to click here to apply for the position.