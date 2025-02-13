Kandy Myst by Cinnamon Begins Welcoming Guests

KANDY, SRI LANKA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Indra Traders Pvt Ltd, is expanding its footprint in Sri Lanka’s hill capital with the launch of Kandy Myst by Cinnamon . Opening its doors on February 12, 2025, this vibrant new addition to the brand’s portfolio is set to transform urban hospitality in one of the country’s most culturally rich destinations. This strategic collaboration reflects Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ commitment to elevating Sri Lanka’s tourism landscape, introducing a fresh, modern experience to Kandy.With an investment of USD 40 million, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon is designed to meet the needs of both leisure and business travellers, offering 215 contemporary rooms—the largest inventory in Kandy. Located on Kandy Katugastota Road, the hotel provides unmatched convenience to the city’s key attractions and transport routes. Guests can expect a seamless blend of modern comfort and the region’s rich cultural heritage, redefining the stay experience in this historic city.At the heart of the hotel’s experience is its diverse and dynamic culinary offering , setting a new benchmark for dining in Kandy. Grains Dining, the largest buffet restaurant in the city, features up to 500 seats and an extensive selection of local and international cuisine. For those looking to unwind in an elegant setting, the Kosmos Skybar is a standout venue with its stunning infinity pool, signature cocktails, and panoramic rooftop views, creating the perfect backdrop for social gatherings and memorable evenings. Adding a vibrant social hub to the city, Terra Lounge is designed as a walk-in coffee shop, welcoming both in-house guests and visitors from across Kandy. Whether for casual catch-ups, business meetings, or social gatherings, with comfortable seating and a warm, inviting ambiance, it is poised to become a go-to spot for professionals, friends, and families looking for a dynamic yet laid-back space to connect.With its modern design, vibrant social spaces, and exceptional dining experiences, Kandy Myst by Cinnamon is set to redefine hospitality in Sri Lanka’s hill capital, offering a fresh and elevated urban stay in the heart of Kandy.

