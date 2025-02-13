AVTECC Announces Formation of Certification Governing Board

AVTECC Logo

Certification Governing Board to Oversee Policies and Procedures for New Skills-Based Certification Program for Automotive and Transportation Technicians.

The formation of a governing board will support AVTECC as we establish the highest standard of quality in automotive workforce development.” — David Macholz - AVTECC President / CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition ( AVTECC ) is proud to announce the formation of its Certification Governing Board. The Board is comprised of a group of industry leaders, educators, and subject matter experts who will work to develop policies and procedures and support the establishment of industry standards, educational accreditation, and professional skills-based certification programs.“The formation of a governing board is an essential step as a third-party conformity assessment organization. Third-party certification requires rigorous policies and procedures. These governing policies will allow AVTECC to establish the highest standard of quality in automotive workforce development,” said David Macholz, president / CEO of AVTECC. “We are extremely grateful to our board members as they volunteer their time to participate in AVTECC’s mission”.The newly formed Certification Governing Board brings together diverse expertise and a shared commitment to upholding a high standard in automotive education and credentialing.The AVTECC Certification Governing Board members beginning their term are:Andrew Fischer – Automotive Instructor and Diagnostician - FACTS AutomotiveDr. Christopher Reynolds – Professor of Automotive Technology - Lewis and Clark Community CollegeDavid Shofstahl – Workforce Coach and Apprenticeship Coordinator - Mountain Gateway Community CollegeHaakan Light – Automotive Diagnostic and Training Specialist - Shotgun DiagnosticsMark Wulf – Automotive Instructor - Metropolitan Community CollegeRandy Pearl – Eastern District T-TEN Field Manager - Toyota Motor North AmericaTeri Harris – Career and Technical Education Director - Puyallup School DistrictWinston Morgan – Technician Development Field Manager - Toyota Motor North America“As the automotive and transportation industries rapidly evolve with advancements in technology and shifting workforce demands, AVTECC is dedicated to creating a dynamic educational ecosystem. Through our initiatives, AVTECC will empower individuals with the skills, credentials, and confidence needed to excel in their careers while fostering trust and safety amongst their employers and the motoring public,” said Macholz.The Certification Governing Board will oversee policies and procedures related to AVTECC’s efforts to:• Develop and implement industry-recognized professional certification programs that assess technician skills.• Establish standards for education and training providers to ensure high-quality training programs.• Foster collaboration among training organizations, employers, and industry stakeholders.• Promote and recognize continuous improvement and skills development in alignment with emerging technologies.AVTECC is poised to shape the future of the automotive and transportation workforce, benefiting technicians, employers, and society at large.For more information about AVTECC, please visit www.AVTECC.org About AVTECC:The International Advanced Vehicle Technology Education and Credentialing Coalition (AVTECC) is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to elevating workforce competency in the automotive and transportation industries. Through industry standards, educational accreditation, and professional certification, AVTECC strives to create a highly skilled workforce that inspires public confidence and advances industry innovation.Note to Editors:For interviews or additional information, please contact: info@avtecc.org

Introducing AVTECC

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.