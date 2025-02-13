Introduction to Access to Work

Register for the event hosted by the Federation of Entertainment Unions to find out about the application process and much more.

Access to Work is a resource that helps to create a more accessible work environment. It provides grants to remove barriers that disabled people face in undertaking paid employment.

If you’re a complete beginner or completely baffled, join Cathy Waller in this webinar as she demystifies the application process and provides top tips on getting access support in place to assist your artistic practice.

The session will cover:

What is ATW & what you can get from it

Filling in an application

Presentation slides will be made available to ticket holders after the event.

About the Trainer

Cathy Waller has a complex knowledge of Access to Work through supporting multiple artists and freelancers through the process, by receiving the scheme herself. Cathy splits her time as a Choreographer/Movement Director with Cathy Waller Company, supporting artists with grant writing and consultancy, and is Head of Programme for Decode.

When Cathy previously worked for Disability Arts Online, she collaborated with CEO Trish Wheatley to produce the Access to Work guide and provide advice and feedback to the Access to Work national policy team. Decode is a new service, launching early 2024, that will provide one-to-one support to people working in the arts and cultural sector to apply to Access to Work. It is a collaborative programme led by Cathy Waller Company and Disability Arts Online.