AHA, others support legislation to overturn FTC premerger notification rules

The AHA and more than three dozen other organizations Feb. 12 submitted a letter to leaders and other members of the House Judiciary Committee in support of the Congressional Review Act legislation introduced Feb. 11 that would overturn the Federal Trade Commission's premerger notification rules. The rules call for increasing the reporting requirements on the current Hart-Scott-Rodino Act form.



“Invoking Congress's prerogative as provided in the CRA will help clear the way toward re-establishing a predictable, efficient process for agency review of [merger and acquisition] activity,” the letter notes. “Repeal also would save taxpayer money by mooting the legal challenges brought against the FTC by concerned plaintiffs.”



The AHA urged the FTC to withdraw the changes when they were proposed in 2023, saying they would add unnecessary burdens and increase costs without adding benefits.

