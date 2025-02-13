Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,803 in the last 365 days.

AHA, others support legislation to overturn FTC premerger notification rules

The AHA and more than three dozen other organizations Feb. 12 submitted a letter to leaders and other members of the House Judiciary Committee in support of the Congressional Review Act legislation introduced Feb. 11 that would overturn the Federal Trade Commission's premerger notification rules. The rules call for increasing the reporting requirements on the current Hart-Scott-Rodino Act form. 
  
“Invoking Congress's prerogative as provided in the CRA will help clear the way toward re-establishing a predictable, efficient process for agency review of [merger and acquisition] activity,” the letter notes. “Repeal also would save taxpayer money by mooting the legal challenges brought against the FTC by concerned plaintiffs.”  
  
The AHA urged  the FTC to withdraw the changes when they were proposed in 2023, saying they would add unnecessary burdens and increase costs without adding benefits.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA, others support legislation to overturn FTC premerger notification rules

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more