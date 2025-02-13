Eaton expands South Carolina footprint with new manufacturing facility in Union County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Eaton, a global leader in intelligent power management technologies, today announced it is growing its South Carolina footprint with new operations in Union County. The company’s $340 million investment will create 700 new jobs and establish a new manufacturing facility for three-phase transformers, critical to the nation’s power grid and across industries.

A longtime South Carolina employer, Eaton provides intelligent power management solutions for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. The company serves customers in more than 160 countries. Eaton’s new Jonesville manufacturing site will be the company’s 11th facility in South Carolina and its third manufacturing facility for three-phase transformers in the U.S.

Eaton will acquire and retrofit the 861,000-square-foot facility located at 3805 Furman L. Fendley Highway in Jonesville. The new operation will manufacture three-phase transformers, which support grid modernization and are critical in providing secure and reliable distribution of power in utility infrastructure and commercial applications.

Production and hiring in Jonesville are expected to begin in 2027. Currently, Eaton is hiring for existing positions at its other facilities in South Carolina, and individuals interested in joining the Eaton team should visit the company’s careers page. The company will work closely with readySC and regional schools to support hiring and industry training.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $10 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Union County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Electrical power demand is increasing dramatically, and our solutions are at the heart of energy systems everywhere, from the utility grid to industrials, data centers, buildings and more. Eaton is grateful for the strong collaboration and support in South Carolina, where we have a long history of manufacturing and innovation. Eaton is continuing to increase production and add jobs there and across the U.S. to support affordable, reliable and clean energy.” -Eaton Electrical Sector Americas Region President Mike Yelton

“Eaton’s new operation in Union County, which will mean 700 new jobs for the local community, represents a major vote of confidence in South Carolina’s highly skilled, world-class workforce. This investment is a remarkable milestone for Eaton and Union County, and we celebrate the opportunities it will create throughout the state in the years ahead.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Eaton’s announcement today underscores South Carolina’s commitment to supporting grid resiliency and modernization. We are grateful for our longstanding partnership with Eaton and are thrilled to see the company bring a new manufacturing operation to our state. We look forward to the transformative impact this announcement will have in Union County and beyond.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are pleased to welcome Eaton to Union County and acknowledge their investment and the new jobs opportunities they are introducing. Their considerable investment highlights the confidence global companies like Eaton have in Union County’s capability to address their needs. On behalf of the county council, county staff and our partners, we convey our congratulations and appreciation for Eaton’s commitment to Union County.” -Union County Supervisor Phillip Russell

