Weiner Team Op-Eds Trump’s Obamacare Fixes, Democrats’ Revitalization, Aid for LA Fire, Biden’s Farewell Warnings

Trump's Potential Obamacare Fixes, Democrats' Revitalization, Aid for Fire Victims, Biden's Farewell Warnings, Voter Registration

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Robert Weiner team has recently published five op-eds, including two ranked H1 (#1 in the nation) by OpEdNews, tackling major political issues shaping the nation. On February 2nd, Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan published a piece in The Palm Beach Post, one of their two H1's, that examined how President Trump, who said he change Obamacare if he could improve it, could do so for the better if he follows through. Other articles address the Democratic Party’s renewed energy starting with their winter new Chairman election meeting, Trump’s bipartisan opportunity to aid California fire victims using his real estate expertise, and the need to heed President Biden’s serious farewell warnings. Additionally, Weiner and Ting Cui published an op-ed in December last year in the Detroit News, also ranked H1 by Oped News, that analyzes how failures in voter registration cost the Democrats in key states in the election.Recent OpedsOn February 2, 2025, Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan wrote a piece titled, "Trump Says He's Willing to Improve Obamacare. Here's How He Can" in The Palm Beach Post. The article was ranked H1 -- meaning top oped -- by OpEdNews. The authors argue that President Trump and RFK Junior should continue the tax deductions for Obamacare and arrange a White House Summit of insurance company CEOs to continue reducing pricing and improving patient approvals. Such a meeting would have enormous potential to achieve a bipartisan agreement and improve cost-effectiveness.See for The Palm Beach Post: https://www.palmbeachpost.com/story/opinion/columns/2025/02/02/best-ways-for-trump-to-fix-us-healthcare/78081671007/ See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Trump-says-he-s-willing-to-Affordable-Care-Act_Health-Insurance_Health-Insurance-Industry_Healthcare-250207-80.html On February 5, 2025, "Democrats Revitalized, Finally. The Time to Fight is Now"by Robert Weiner and Khel Gordhan, was published in OpEd News. After attending the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting to elect a new chair, the authors argue that the party has regained its footing and is beginning bold steps to capitalize on this momentum heading into the next election cycle.See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?p=2&f=Democrats-Revitalized-Fin-Chris-Van-Hollen_Democrats_Democrats-DNC_Joe-Biden-250205-979.html On January 29, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan wrote another article in OpEd News titled, "Trump's Opportunity to Help Fire Victims: Use Real Estate Expertise to Forge a Bipartisan Deal with Newsom and Bass.” The article suggests how Trump can leverage his background in real estate to work with California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on a bipartisan deal to aid those displaced by devastating wildfires.See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Trump-s-Opportunity-to-Hel-Bipartisanship_Disaster-Aid_Disasters-Wildfires_Gavin-Newsom-250129-246.html On January 25, 2025, Weiner and Gordhan wrote about Biden’s farewell address in "Heed Biden's Farewell Warnings: 'We' Must Fight Oligarchy’s Power, Fact Check Blocks, 'Tech-Industrial Complex,' Presidential Immunity," published in OpEd News. This piece breaks down President Biden’s farewell speech, urging the public to take his warnings seriously on issues such as misinformation, presidential immunity, the concentration of power creating an oligarchy, and the “tech industrial complex.”See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=BIDEN-S-FAREWELL-WARNINGS-America_Biden-2024_Biden-Administration_Biden-Harris-250125-960.html On December 8, 2024, Weiner and Ting Cui published an article in the Detroit News titled, "Democrats' Serious Organizing Failure Led to Loss.” It was subsequently reprinted in OpEd News as the #1 lead op-ed nationwide. The article critically examines the Democratic Party’s voter registration misses -- "the first time in our lifetimes that Democrats registered fewer new voters than Republicans" -- and organizational missteps that contributed to key swing states' electoral losses in November. The authors propose expanded voter registration strategies to avoid similar pitfalls in the future.See for Detroit News: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20241206.php See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=Democrats-serious-organiz-Democratic_Democrats_Democrats-DNC_Democrats-Lose-241208-64.html For more writing by Robert Weiner and his team, please find links to all recently published op-eds here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/opeds.php#2025 Weiner also had several important TV-radio interviews:January 21, 2025 – Weiner appeared on UK Talk TV/Radio: The Agenda with Jeremy Kyle.Robert Weiner joined Jeremy Kyle and producer Jody McGowan to discuss Donald Trump’s inauguration and policy priorities. The interview titled "Biden Did AMAZING Things!" featured a fiery exchange between Kyle and Weiner over Trump’s presidency and Biden’s accomplishments. Watch here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250122.mp4 January 15, 2025 – Weiner appeared on the UK’s most popular news podcast, The News Agents Podcast (London), hosted by Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel, and Lewis Goodall, to break down Biden’s presidential legacy. The segment, also available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, features Weiner’s analysis starting at 18:36. Listen to the episode here: https://www.globalplayer.com/podcasts/episodes/7DroZJa/ January 10, 2025 – Interviewed on Main Street Radio Network by Joseph Patterson on The Alan Nathan Show, Weiner discussed President-Elect Trump’s conviction in the New York hush money case and its implications. The program, broadcast on 200 stations nationwide, tackled Trump’s legal battles and other pressing political issues. January 10, 2025 – Interviewed on Main Street Radio Network by Joseph Patterson on The Alan Nathan Show, Weiner discussed President-Elect Trump's conviction in the New York hush money case and its implications. The program, broadcast on 200 stations nationwide, tackled Trump's legal battles and other pressing political issues. Listen here: https://www.weinerpublic.com/20250110.mp3 For all radio-TV appearances: https://www.weinerpublic.com/radio.php

