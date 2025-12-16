WEINER TEAM 'STARS AND STRIPES' ARTICLE RANKS H1 IN OPED NEWS 'NOT RIGHT WAY TO INTERDICT DRUGS KILLING AMERICANS'

Weiner Team publishes pieces in Stars and Stripes and International Policy Digest, critiquing White House-DOD policies on Russian drones and Venezuela.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robert Weiner, former White House spokesman and senior staff for Congressman Claude Pepper, Ed Koch, John Conyers, Charles Rangel, Senator Ted Kennedy, and Drug Czar/4-StarGeneral Barry McCaffrey, recently published with his team two high-impact op-eds. The first, in "Stars and Stripes," a major military and veterans newspaper, critiqued the White House-DOD interception and destruction of Venezuelan sea vessels accused of carrying drugs. The article was ranked H1 on December 14, the top oped by OpEd News when published. It was co-authored by Weiner and Norwegian journalist Hallvard Misje. Weiner’s comments on White House policies towards Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro were also featured in an article for The Hill, while his GBN Great Britain News interviews (now Britain's number one ratings) as well as on London Times Radio reached large audiences with analysis on U.S. and global issues. Weiner has also appeared often on Main Street Radio Network's 200 stations.The Weiner team also published a powerful article in International Policy Digest, co-authored by himself, Norwegian-Danish journalist Ingrid Lang, and Hallvard Misje, a former Norwegian Border Guard who served on the Norway-Russia border, entitled, "It's Not Just Ukraine: Russian Drones Are Stirring Fear Across Europe."For all op-eds: www.weinerpublic.com/opeds For all radio-TV appearances: www.weinerpublic.com/radio Here are the details and analysis:Weiner and Hallvard Misje published “This is Not the Right Way to Interdict the Drugs That are Killing Americans” in "Stars and Stripes." This piece was also reprinted in OpEd News and ranked H1 (#1 oped in the country that day) on December 14, 2025. This piece argued that the White House-DOD plan has little to do with the drugs, and more to do with weakening and removing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Weiner added today, "The White House may have come out with the oil-ship sanctions and attack routine as his real economic objective because of the blowback on the drugs and boat-killings first strategy and all of our showing Venezuela drugs a pretext to pressure Maduro out, and not an effective attack against drugs (and of course the human rights element)." Weiner noted that most cocaine comes to the U.S. primarily from Colombia, as well Bolivia and Peru, through Mexico, and most fentanyl, the deadliest drug now to the U.S. killing over 70,000 of the 100,000+ a year dying from drug overdoses, and their needed chemicals, from China via Burma/Myanmar, or again, through Mexico.Weiner noted in the article that Drug Czar-4-Star General Barry McCaffrey created "Plan Colombia," in concert with the Colombian military, for aerial eradication and crop substitution that reduced cocaine entering the U.S. by half and crack by two-thirds. However, the aerial eradication was stopped and in the last decade, cocaine has tripled again to the US. McCaffrey also guided the Colombians to prevent human rights abuses including torture and -- relevant to today -- abiding by international law on actions like not killing ship-wrecked survivors on drug running boats.See full article in Stars and Stripes: https://www.stripes.com/opinion/2025-12-04/wrong-way-to-interdict-drugs-caribbean-19981296.html See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=This-not-the-right-way-to-China_Venezuela-251214-230.html See for Bob's comment appearing in The Hill: https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/5631887-mark-warner-donald-trump-caribbean-strike/ On December 6, 2025, Weiner, Ingrid Lang, and Hallvard Misje published “It’s Not Just Ukraine: Russian Drones Are Stirring Fear Across Europe” in International Policy Digest. The piece was also featured in OpEd News on December 12, 2025. This article proposes the United States maintains a strong, affirmative relationship with European countries to send a strong signal back to Moscow.See for International Policy Digest: https://intpolicydigest.org/it-s-not-just-ukraine-russian-drones-are-stirring-fear-across-europe/ See for OpEd News: https://www.opednews.com/populum/page.php?f=It-s-Not-Just-Ukraine-Rus-Germany_Iraq_Russia_Ukraine-251212-168.html Recent TV/Radio Appearances:Throughout October, November, and December, Weiner was live Sunday nights for two hours 7-9 PM Eastern time on Great Britain News (#1 rated in UK) TV-Radio "Ben Leo Tonight Late Edition," host Ben Leo, editors Caitlin Shtein and Evan Dale, concerning politics and issues. He also has appeared several times on the GBN shows hosted by Nigel Farrage, Alex Armstrong, and Bev Turner.See for example here: https://www.gbnews.com/shows/ben-leo-tonight-late-edition/2025-08-23 (Bob starts at 17:28)See www.weinerpublic.com/radio for other radio-TV archives including London Times Radio (Timesradio), and Main Street Radio Network's 200 station airings in the U.S.For more information visit: www.weinerpublic.com

