Attorney General Knudsen, MTDOJ support legislation to protect children from dangerous drugs

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Montana Department of Justice prosecutors and investigators testified in Senate Judiciary Committee today in support of Senate Bill 261, sponsored by Senator Greg Hertz, which will protect children from dangerous drugs, like fentanyl.

Under the state’s current endangering the welfare of children statute prosecutors can charge parents and other adults who cause or permit a child to inhale, be exposed to, have contact with, or ingest methamphetamine, or have contact with methamphetamine paraphernalia, but leaves out other dangerous drugs like fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine. SB 261 will close that loophole and add all dangerous drugs listed in Schedules I through V, not prescribed by a doctor, to the statute.

If passed, the bill will also make it a crime under the statute to:

Cause or permit a child to inhale, be exposed to, or ingest marijuana or THC products, such as ingestible foods or drinks;

Assist promote, or encourage a child to enter a place where human trafficking is taking place;

Assist, promote, or encourage a child to enter a place where dangerous drugs are being criminally produced or manufactured.

“This is a simple fix that will help keep Montana children safe from dangerous drugs. We know fentanyl is an extremely dangerous substance and it should be treated as such in state law,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I encourage the Legislature to join me in support for Senate Bill 261.”

“Exposing kids to dangerous drugs or unsafe criminal environments is unconscionable. Adults are responsible for the safety and wellbeing of children and SB 261 will hold them accountable to that,” Senator Hertz said.