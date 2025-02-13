Sherrod Banks Honored as Man of the Year by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce

For three decades, Sherrod has been a trailblazer in the legal field and a dedicated advocate for community growth. His leadership and impact have transformed lives and strengthened communities.” — CJ Broderick - President/CEO GDBCC

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Banks Law Firm, P.A. (“TBLF”) proudly announces that its Founder and President, Sherrod Banks, has been recognized as Man of the Year by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce ( GDBCC ). This prestigious award highlights Mr. Banks’ outstanding contributions to the legal profession, affordable housing and community development, and his unwavering commitment to encouraging positive change within Durham and beyond.“For three decades, Sherrod has been a trailblazer in the legal field and a dedicated advocate for community growth. His leadership and impact—both through The Banks Law Firm and The Banks Foundation —have transformed lives and strengthened communities.” said CJ Broderick - President/CEO at The Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce.Since founding TBLF in 1994, Sherrod has built a distinguished legal practice focusing on affordable housing and community development law, civil litigation, commercial real estate, estate planning, employment law, and closely held businesses. His work has played a pivotal role in creating new and rehabilitated housing developments, mixed-use facilities, and community spaces that uplift individuals and families across income levels.In 2000, Sherrod established The Banks Foundation (“Foundation”), a nonprofit dedicated to supporting first-time homebuyers transitioning from public rental assistance to private homeownership. The Foundation’s flagship event, The Triangle Golf Challenge, has provided essential down payment assistance to over 63 families, making homeownership an attainable reality for many in need.Beyond his legal and philanthropic work, Sherrod is a passionate supporter of the arts. He served as an executive producer for “My Nephew Emmett”, an Academy Award-nominated short film, as well as multiple award-winning music videos produced in North Carolina. His involvement in film and music reflects his dedication to storytelling and cultural preservation.A respected thought leader in affordable housing and community development law, Sherrod has served as Chair of the American Bar Association Forum on Affordable Housing and Community Development Law and has been an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He has also lectured extensively at institutions such as Duke University School of Law and North Carolina Central University School of Law, shaping the next generation of legal professionals.His civic affiliations include membership in the North Carolina Association of Black Lawyers, The George White Bar, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., among many others. His service on various boards, including Communities in Schools-Durham, Durham Business and Professional Chain, and the Salvation Army Advisory Board, underscores his deep-rooted commitment to community development.Sherrod Banks’ recognition as Man of the Year by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce is a testament to his vision, leadership, and dedication to the advancement of Durham’s Black business and civic community.“I am truly honored to receive this award from the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce,” said Sherrod, “This recognition is not just for me, but for everyone who has supported and collaborated with me in making a meaningful impact in our communities. I look forward to continuing this important work and inspiring others to do the same.”For more information about The Banks Law Firm, visit https://bankslawfirm.com/ About The Banks Law Firm, P.A.Representing clients in most areas of civil law, The Banks Law Firm, P.A. is well-established in affordable housing and community economic development law, civil litigation, colleges and universities, labor and employment law, business and corporate law, real estate law, probate and estate planning throughout the southeast. Each year, TBLF demonstrates its commitment to giving back by closing operations for two days in June to host and volunteer for the Triangle Golf Challenge. This event embodies TBLF’s belief that strong communities are the foundation of meaningful progress. To learn more about The Banks Law Firm and its services, visit https://bankslawfirm.com/

