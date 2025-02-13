Dogtoberfest 2025 Returns to Kissimmee to Celebrate Pets and Support Local Rescues

Dogtoberfest 2025: A Celebration of Dogs, Beer, and Community in Central Florida!

Celebrate pups and people at Dogtoberfest 2025! Enjoy live music, a dog costume contest, craft beer, vendors, & pet adoptions at this free community event.

Dogtoberfest is a fantastic way for pet lovers to come together, celebrate their furry friends, and support local rescues. We’re excited to bring this event back for another incredible year!” — Lindsey Turner, Krush Brau Park

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact:Lindsey TurnerKrush Brau Park📧 contact@krushbrau.com📞 855-495-7874 Dogtoberfest 2025 Set to Bring Canine Celebration to KissimmeeDogtoberfest 2025 will take place at Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center in Kissimmee, FL, on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT. The free, family-friendly festival is designed to celebrate pets and their owners while raising awareness for local rescues and shelters. The event will feature live entertainment, pet-focused activities, craft beer, food vendors, and a variety of local businesses.Festival HighlightsThe annual festival will feature a range of activities for attendees and their pets, including:Costume Contest & Pup Parade – A judged competition for dogs dressed in creative, spooky, or themed costumes.Barks & Brews Beer Garden – Craft beer selections from local breweries will be available in a dog-friendly setting.Live Music & Entertainment – Scheduled performances throughout the event.Adoption & Rescue Village – Local animal shelters and rescues will present adoptable pets.Doggy Marketplace – Vendors will showcase pet products, apparel, and treats.Interactive Play Zones – Agility courses and play areas will be set up for various dog sizes and activity levels.Community Impact & Animal WelfareThe event aims to support local rescue organizations and shelters, promoting pet adoption and responsible pet ownership. A portion of proceeds will contribute to animal welfare initiatives in Central Florida."Events like Dogtoberfest provide a platform for local businesses, animal rescue groups, and pet owners to connect while raising awareness about pet adoption," said Catie Moore, CFL Marketing Director.Vendor & Sponsorship OpportunitiesBusinesses seeking to engage with a pet-loving audience will have opportunities to participate as vendors or sponsors. The Doggy Marketplace will feature local businesses specializing in pet products and services. Sponsorship packages will include on-site brand activations, event signage, and marketing promotions.Additional details on sponsorship and vendor applications are available at: Dogtoberfest Sponsorship & Vendor Info Event Details📅 Date: Saturday, March 22, 2025⏰ Time: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. EDT📍 Location: Krush Brau Park Portal Immersion Center, 2198 Four Winds Blvd., Kissimmee, FL 34746🎟 Admission: Free and open to the publicFor sponsorship inquiries, vendor applications, or media coverage requests, contact Lindsey Turner at contact@krushbrau.com or 855-495-7874.About DogtoberfestDogtoberfest is an annual dog-friendly event in Central Florida, bringing together pet owners, animal rescue organizations, and local businesses. The festival highlights pet adoption, responsible ownership, and community engagement. Additional event information is available at dogtoberfest.us.

